We’re racing into the final week of the summer transfer window, so that means we’re set to see a flurry of deals get over the line. Mikel Merino, moving over from Real Sociedad to Arsenal, is now being finalized as a transfer fee has been agreed. According to ESPN, Arsenal will “pay a fee in the region of an initial £28 million ($36.6m) plus around £4m in add-ons to sign Merino.”

Now all that remains to put the final touches on this deal, he’ll have to pass his medical and sign his contract.

???? Mikel Merino to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for Spanish midfielder to join Gunners. €32m plus €5m add-ons with favorable payment terms. Contract until 2028. Arsenal were closing in on Merino deal since end of July, Merino only wanted Arsenal. ??????? pic.twitter.com/k0JjCeeBEO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2024

As you can see from the embedded tweet above, it is indeed “here we go” time for the acquisition of the Spanish midfielder. According to reports, Mikel Merino will sign a four-year deal with an option for a potential fifth year. We’ve covered this move, pretty extensively, already, over at this link.

