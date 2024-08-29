Arsenal vs Brighton Team News: Jesus, Tierney, Gruda, Wieffer

Gabriel Jesus missed out on the win over Aston Villa last weekend, with the club stating that he had a “slight groin issue.” It is possible that he’ll feature this weekend, at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, it is also just as likely that he’ll miss out, if they club decide to hold him out until after the international break.

Kickoff: Sat. Aug. 31, 12:30 pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

PL Form, Standing: Arsenal WW 3rd, 6 pts Brighton WW 2nd, 6 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 71% Draw 12% Brighton 17%

Team News for Both Sides

Also out until after the September internationals are defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Kieran Tierney (thigh). Otherwise manager Mikel Arteta has no other fitness concerns.

Shifting gears to the visitors, Solly March (knee) is ruled out while Brajan Gruda (other), Mats Wieffer (knock) and Matthew O’Riley (ankle) are all doubts here.

Arsenal versus Brighton is a matchup that is more than just the earliest game on the Premier League docket this weekend. It’s also a battle of the second versus third place sides.

