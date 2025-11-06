The unspecified muscular injury that Viktor Gyokeres is suffering from is apparently more serious than the Gunners initially knew, and/or maybe led on. It is feared that Gyokeres could have a hamstring injury of some sort.

‘He’s definitely not available,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said, prior to his side routing Slavia Praha in midweek.

Arsenal at Sunderland FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 8, Stadium of Light, Sunderland, UK

Premier League Standings, Form: Arsenal FC 1st, 25 pts, WWWWW Sunderland 4th, 18 pts, WLWWD

Result Probability: Arsenal FC win 69% Draw 20% Sunderland win 11%

Gunners Team News

“He hasn’t trained today, and we need to do some more tests and scans to understand the extent of the injury. So, we are digging in a little bit more to understand where we are in terms of the injury, and we will announce it when we know more.”

Gyokeres is out until after the November internationals.

With Zubimendi, it’s a 50/50 proposition for Saturday. He’s battling an unspecified injury, and faces a late fitness test for the weekend fixture.

Another player who is touch and go for the Saturday clash at Sunderland is Kepa Arrizabalaga. The backup goalkeeper is battling an unspecified knock.

