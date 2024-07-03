Arsenal Transfer Talk: Riccardo Calafiori, Albert Sambi Lokonga

There are many big clubs who haven’t made a real move this summer transfer window, and Arsenal are certainly one of them. Perhaps that changes soon, as there are a lot of players who have been linked to the North London club. Today we’ll cover the man who might be the next addition, in Riccardo Calafiori.

We’ll also provide an update on the potential exit of fringe player Albert Sambi Lokonga.

??? Arsenal and Chelsea remain both interested in Riccardo Calafiori, as revealed last week. Both clubs have explored conditions of the deal, expensive as Basel will get almost 50% of the fee. ?? Calafiori gave green light to Juventus but Bologna preference is to sell abroad. pic.twitter.com/D2MAJvaxoo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2024

Let’s start Calafiori, an Italian center back for Bologna. The club’s technical director, Giovanni Sartori, admitted that they are open to offers for him, but they’ll do their best to try and hang on to him. Sartori admitted the 22-year-old could leave in a future transfer window, but also said they won’t sell to Juventus.

“There is talk of Juventus but also of many other teams,” Sartori said to Sky Sports Italia (h/t Evening Standard)

