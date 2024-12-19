Declan Rice has apparently recovered fully from the unspecified, undisclosed injury issue that popped up this past week. “He’s fine, we’ll make the decision now whether he’s available or not,” Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said, just ahead of his side’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup last night.

Now comes the second leg of the London derby double header between these two sides, and this time, Declan Rice will play.

Arsenal at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Dec. 21, 5:30pm, Selhurst Park, London, UK

Preview Content for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 60% Crystal Palace 17% Draw 23%

PL Form, Position: Crystal Palace DDWDW, 21 pts, 15th Arsenal WWWDD, 30 pts, 3rd

Team News

It’s possible that defenders Riccardo Calafiori (knee) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (unspecified muscular issue) could be back for this match as well. Otherwise nothing else has changed.

Shifting gears to Palace, Daniel Munoz Mejia is suspended here while Matheus Franca de Oliveira and Adam Wharton (both of which are dealing with injuries to the groin/hip/pelvis area) are moving closer towards a return, but this match will be far too soon.

Elsewhere Rob Holding and Chadi Riad Dnanou remain out as long term injury absentees

