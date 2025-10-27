Arsenal vs Brighton Predicted Starting XIs (League Cup 4th Round)

Arsenal have to be feeling like this could be their year. They’re top of the Premier League table right now, and looking good so far in both of the tournaments that they’ve started competing in. Up next is a Wednesday night visit from Brighton & Hove Albion, in the League Cup’s fourth round.

Both sides will do some squad rotation in this match, yet still field a pretty strong team.

League Cup 4th Round FYIs

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 29th, 8:45pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Predicted XIs

Here is what we think that might look like, come midweek.

Starting Lineup Predictions for Both Sides

Arsenal FC

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Christian Norgaard, Mikel Merino, Eberechi Eze; Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard, Vktor Gyokeres

Brighton & Hove Albion

Jason Steele; Mats Wieffer, Lewis Dunk, Olivier Boscagli, Maxim De Cuyper; James Milner, Yasin Ayari; Diego Gomez, Georginio Rutter, Yankubah Minteh; Danny Welbeck

