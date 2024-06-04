Arsenal Looking to Sign Benjamin Sesko Before Euro 2024 Starts

The summer transfer window is starting to get warmed up, as we’re in full silly season mode now. Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko is a hot commodity this window, just like he was last summer.

Arsenal have apparently leaped ahead of both Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign him.

? FC Arsenal, pushing to sign Benjamin #Sesko but we‘ve been told there’s no final decision yet! Many clubs are keen on him. The 21 y/o top striker is also on the list of ManUtd. Interest is concrete as #MUFC have inquired about Sesko. Chelsea, also monitoring him. ?Release… pic.twitter.com/pNZiKDQGK8 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 1, 2024

That X posting is from one of Deutchsland’s top football reporters, Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sports Germany. This deal is far from closed at this point, but there is still some time before his £55m release clause expires at the end of June.

The Gunners are hoping to to pay a transfer fee in the neighborhood of £40m to £45m for the 21-year-old who would work in conjunction with Kai Havertz.

Securing Sesko’s signature would then likely lead to the North Londoners selling Eddie Nketiah, and then we would have a summer transfer window domino theory of No. 9s in play.

Arsenal have set a deadline on June 14 to get this over the line. And that would work for the Slovenian national side, as their first match is June 16 versus Denmark.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

