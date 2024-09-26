A lot of guessing games to be played here when filling out your first team prediction for Arsenal, when they welcome Leicester City in for a Premier League fixture. We’re guessing goalkeeper David Raya won’t be match fit. Ditto for Jurrien Timber. However, we think Ben White, known for being a guy who will play through the pain, will pass his fitness test.

The Foxes are lower down in the table, but we still think they could be a tough out here.

Leicester City at Arsenal FC FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Sept 28, 3pm local, Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Arsenal victory 82% Draw 120% Leicester City victory 6%

Leandro Trossard is back from suspension, so we’re guessing he goes straight back into the first team. Look for summer signing Neto to make his first start in an Arsenal shirt in between the sticks. Here is the rest of the first choice 11.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Neto; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

