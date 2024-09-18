First home defeat in 20 years. England suffer shocking Test defeat to Sri Lanka

England faced Sri Lanka in a Test cricket match. The game took place on Monday, September 9, and ended in a real sensation. Details: England suffered a surprise defeat to Sri Lanka by eight wickets. This was the first defeat for England on home soil in Test matches in 20 years. They had previously won five matches: three in the West Indies and two against Sri Lanka. Despite the defeat, England still won the Test series against Sri Lanka with a score of 2:1.

England have three matches against Australia ahead of them, which will be held from September 11 to 15. As for Sri Lanka, they have two games against New Zealand (September 18 and 26) and matches against South Africa (November 27 and December 5).

Reminder: Top Gear star Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has been appointed as the England men’s cricket coach. He will take up his duties for the next year and will take up his post in October. Also, England cricketer Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from the national team. He is the 2019 World Cup winner and the 2022 World T20 champion.

Two-time England World Cup winner announces his retirement from international cricket

England cricketer Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from the national team. He is the 2019 World Cup winner and the 2022 World T20 champion. Details: Moeen made his England debut in 2014. During this period, he became an important player for the team. In 2021, he announced that he had decided to retire from international play, but returned two years later for the home Ashes series against Australia, which ultimately ended in a draw.

In total, he played 68 Test series, 138 One-Day Internationals and 92 Twenty20 matches for England in his career. He became only the 16th person to score 3,000 runs and take 200 wickets in Test matches. Moeen was left out of England’s squad for the upcoming series against Australia and has since decided to retire permanently. Quote: “I could hold out and try to play for England again, but I know that’s not really going to happen.

Even when I retire, I don’t think it’s because I’m not good enough – I still feel like I can play. But I understand where things stand and the team needs to move on to a new cycle. It’s about being realistic with yourself,” Moeen told the Daily Mail.

Recall: In domestic cricket, Moeen represents Warwickshire, having previously played for Worcestershire. He has also played in several Twenty20 leagues, including for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Moeen Ali himself has not spoken about retiring from domestic competitions, so we may yet see him on the field.

