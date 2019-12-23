What is Better? Renting a Limo or an Uber Black Car?

By

Uber, the digital taxi-hailing service has no doubt changed the dynamics of traveling in many cities around the world. It has since its inception replaced the traditional taxi services both in terms of convenience and cost. It is cheaper now to leave your car at home and enjoy the comfortable uber ride at a much affordable rate.

However, despite all the nice things about uber, there are instances where taking an uber is not convenient. The taxi-hailing company has not covered those needing transportation services for special occasions, and here is where hiring a limousine service takes over. Limo services seem to edge uber services by some margin, and here is why:

Limousines are luxurious and can carry more people

Unlike the cars most uber drivers use, that have just basic comforts, limousines provide more than just comfort. They are luxurious, to say the least, and can accommodate a lot more people than a basic car. You can hire a limousine when you have a special occasion like a wedding or a party to make your occasion look even grander. You won’t have to have any meter running like in the case of an uber, as you get specialized services with a limo.

Limos are more secure and safe

While uber has tried its utmost best to get qualified and safe drivers, they still have cases of unprofessionalism since anyone who meets their requirements and has a car can ferry passengers around. With limo services, drivers are specially trained and go through stringent tests before being allowed to drive these cars. Limo drivers are not part-time like most uber drivers who use the platform to earn an extra coin, but are full-time chauffeurs that provide more than just driving services. The limos are also safer since you deal with the company directly unlike uber where you deal with strangers.

Limos are more flexible

It seems as if uber is more flexible, but it is not. Booking an uber depends on a variety of things. First, you must have a smartphone, with data to access and use the uber application. Second, you must be within an area where uber vehicles operate, and where there is good network coverage. These conditions limit your access to a ride. Limo services offer a different service. Once you hire a vehicle, you will be taken to your destination, and have the driver wait for you to finish your business, then proceed to another destination. You never have to worry about getting into different cars, dealing with different people or not being able to get your ride, as your driver will be with you throughout your rental period.

You get to determine the car to travel with

When hiring a limo, you get to choose the vehicle that suits your tastes. You have a chance of checking through the interior to see its condition. Uber cars, on the other hand, are privately owned. You do not get to determine which car to use and neither do you have a chance of checking the car’s condition. It is possible with uber to end up getting a ride with an undesirable and dirty car.

