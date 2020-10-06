By

Online casinos have always been places for entertainment and excitement. Customers who look to spend free time are choosing online casinos to have some fun as well as to enjoy versatile gambling options. Nowadays, customers can find a lot of sites that offer life-changing awards. Once you join, there is a number of possibilities to take part in famous games and hit an enormous amount of money. Players at best Australian online casino real money are also welcomed to choose from a variety of games and win big.

Games that Bring you a Jackpot

As you already know, online casinos provide numerous games with jackpot opportunities. The biggest prizes are generally connected with slot games. You can find them on popular sites like Casino Mate and enjoy the possibility. For more information, check the list below:

Mega Moolah provided by Microgaming

Halls of Gods by NetEnt

Mega Fortune by NetEnt

Arabian Nights provided by NetEnt

Great Rhino by Pragmatic

Age of the Gods by Playtech

Immortal Romance by Microgaming

5 of the Most Exciting Jackpot Winners Stories

Jackpot winners belong to the luckiest customers at the online gambling market. Once they hit award, they usually share the story with the entire gambling community to inspire more players to join. Check some of the stories below:

– Award Taken In Toilette

One of the most incredible stories is related to a Swedish user who hit an enormous amount at VegasHero Casino. He won 1.6 million SEK on Divine Fortune Slot while playing in the toilette. The lucky winner didn’t want to cash his the first winnings but turned another spin and wrote the history at this specific place.

– 8-Days of Winnings

One more story is connected to the Finnish player at the Casumo site. The customer placed a €100 bet and turned the amount in?€179K within 8 days. After more than a week, he decided to withdraw winnings and spend the money. The success of Finnish user has to do with the right selection of slots at the right time.

– Jackpot During Launch

The next story talks about a construction worker from Great Britain who was playing Looten Khamun Slot during the launch break. He selected a Bwin casino and hit an incredible amount of €3,8m. The award turned to be the biggest payout in the casino history.

– Dog Luck

Another Casumo customer was enough lucky to receive the jackpot award. The player just bought a new dog which kept him awake at night. When he decided to start spinning at Divine Fortune Jackpot Slot, the player placed a 0.40c bet and got a €131k award. Unbelievable story!

– Pizza Preparation

The jackpot can happen at any time and any place. Pokerstars casino player is a living proof for that. He was waiting for the pizza beside the oven while spinning on the Mega Fortune Slot. The player was happy to hit a whopping amount of 3.5 million, making a history.

Conclusion

Making jackpots at online casinos is always welcomed. You cannot know when it will appear but it brings a lot of things to the winner. Apart from becoming richer for an enormous amount, winners become part of the history which is more than exciting. Make sure to choose slots with big win potential and you will be close to winning a life-changing award.

