Most of us played recreational sports in school, but few of us have kept up with routine sports and other physical activities into our adulthood. We might enjoy watching sports on TV as passive consumers of entertainment, or we might occasionally visit the gym, but the majority of people feel they don’t have the time or motivation to pursue sports as a recreational activity in their adult lives.

Recreational sports carry a number of benefits, many of which have the potential to extend your lifespan, allowing you to live not only longer, but in a more fulfilling way. How exactly does this effect play out? And how do we achieve it?

The Broad Applicability of Recreational Sports

First, understand that recreational sports can be beneficial for almost anyone. If you’re currently out of shape or if you feel you don’t have the innate physical abilities or coordination necessary to contribute to a team, you might feel like recreational sports aren’t for you. However, sports could be the perfect way to get in shape and refine those skills. There are also leagues of all shapes and sizes, catering to almost every conceivable individual.

If you’re already an athlete with physical prowess and experience, recreational sports may not appeal to you for the sake of improving your physical abilities. However, as we’ll see, there are plenty of other benefits of recreational sports to enjoy.

Sports can sometimes even be good for people struggling with severe health conditions, such as mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is a debilitating cancer of the lungs, unique to people who have been exposed to asbestos. You may not be able to contend with people in their physical prime if you’re suffering from an illness like this, but many studies suggest that regular physical activity can ameliorate the symptoms of diseases like this – and potentially help you enjoy a longer life.

The Benefits of Recreational Sports

So what is it, exactly, about recreational sports that makes them so beneficial?

There are many effects to consider here:

Cardiovascular health. Most sports require you to engage in constant physical activity. Aggressive sports like basketball require you to push the limits of your cardiovascular capacity and run around the court, but even more leisurely sports like golf force you to walk around throughout the competition. No matter what, you’ll be stimulating blood flow, working your lungs and heart, and generally improving your cardiovascular health.

Muscle mass. These physical activities are also good for building muscle mass and promoting bone health. Note that different recreational sports rely on different parts of the body, so if you want to stimulate muscle growth throughout your body, it may be prudent to engage in multiple types of activities.

Functional ability. The more you play recreational sports, the more you’ll improve in terms of strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, and stamina. This will help you in terms of functional ability in many areas throughout your life. For example, you may not get winded walking up the stairs after a few months of routine sports activities, and you may find it easier to lift heavy objects as well.

Reductions in all cause mortality. Routine physical activity is associated with a reduction in all cause morality . There are many conceivable explanations for this, and it’s likely due to a wide range of factors. Improved cardiovascular abilities and better muscular and bone health can reduce a multitude of health risks. Having more strength, balance, and coordination also makes you less prone to certain types of accidents.

Stress relief. Don’t forget that physical exercise is a powerful form of stress relief. Stress, if left unchecked, can wreak havoc on your physical body. Participating in recreational sports even a couple of times a week can help you relieve that stress and lead a healthier, mentally clearer life.

Socialization and bonding. It’s also important to consider aspects of socialization and bonding that typically unfold over your tenure in a recreational sports league. In most sports, you’ll play as a team and you’ll get to know your teammates well. You’ll celebrate victories together, lament defeats together, and gradually form strong friendships. Strong social connections can improve your health in many ways.

Purpose and distraction. We don’t often think of boredom as a health risk, but it is one . Recreational sports can keep you engaged, amused, and distracted from other problems in your life.

Which Recreational Sports Are the Best?

So which recreational sports are best for your health? That all depends on your needs. Almost any recreational sport with physical activity is worth considering, though not all of them are equally accessible. Choose something within your range of physical abilities that’s sufficiently challenging, and gravitate toward sports that genuinely interest you.

