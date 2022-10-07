Can RTP be altered by online casinos?

You probably know what RTP is if you’re a lover of online slots. RTP stands for return to player and is the percentage of money that a slot machine will pay back over time. So, for example, a slot mahjong machine with an RTP of 96% will pay out $96 for every $100 that is wagered. So, what does this have to do with online casinos?

Well, some people believe that online casinos can alter the RTP of their slot machines. While this is technically possible, it’s very unlikely that any casino would do this. Altering the RTP would require changing the code of the slot machine, which is not something that can be done easily or undetectably. Furthermore, most online casinos are regulated by gambling commissions, which would not allow this kind of thing to happen.

Here are some reasons why you shouldn’t worry about online casinos altering the RTP of their slot machines:

Online casinos want you to keep playing

If online casinos were altering the RTP of their slot machines, it would eventually catch up to them. Players would figure out they were being cheated and stop playing at that casino. This would obviously be bad for business, so it’s not something that any reputable online casino would do.

It’s against the law

As we mentioned before, online casinos are regulated by gambling commissions. These commissions have strict rules about what casinos can and cannot do. Altering the RTP of a slot machine would be breaking the law, so it’s not something that any casino would risk doing.

It would be bad for business

Even if an online casino could get away with altering the RTP of its slot machines, it would eventually backfire. Word would spread that the casino was cheating its players, and people would stop playing there. In the long run, it would be much more profitable for casinos to keep their RTPs fair and honest.

Casinos make enough money without cheating

Online casinos are already making a lot of money. They don’t need to cheat their players by altering the RTP of their slot machines. We’re talking about a business that generates billions of dollars annually. Cheating players out of a few percentage points will not make much of a difference to their bottom line.

You have nothing to worry about

Don’t listen to those online rumors about casinos altering the RTP of their slot machines. It’s simply not something that reputable casinos would do. If you’re worried about getting cheated, stick to playing at reputable casinos that gambling commissions license. These casinos have to follow strict rules and regulations to ensure you’re getting a fair game.

There are so many review sites and YouTube channels dedicated to online slots. Do some research and only play at casinos that have a good reputation. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of casinos to choose from, so there’s no need to take any chances.

The best advice is to have fun and not worry about getting cheated. You’ll be fine if you’re playing at a reputable casino. Just sit back, relax, and enjoy the spinning reels!

