How To Choose The Best Betting Site

Whether you’ve just reached the legal gambling age, or an experienced punter looking to make the switch to another online sports betting site – before you sign up with the first online bookmaker you find on Google, it’s worth doing a little bit of research to ensure you’re choosing a quality agency – this can maximize your potential winnings and make your online betting experience all the more enjoyable.

Here’s 5 features to look for in an online betting agency:

Fully Licensed

Online betting regulations differ throughout the world so before you sign up with an online bookmaker, check to ensure they’re fully licensed with your relevant local authorities. If you live in Australia, you can check out Betting Sites Australia for a full list of legal betting sites, if you live elsewhere we recommend you do some research relating to the local laws in your state or country.

Large Range of Markets

The best betting agencies offer a diverse range of sports and racing betting markets, both locally and internationally. Beyond this, look for a site that offers numerous in game markets on sporting events – this allows you to go beyond simply Head-to-head betting and place bets on a range of other in game scenarios such as first scorer, leading scorer and much more. Not only does this make things more interesting, generally you’ll be able to create better odds to maximize your potential winnings.

Live Streaming

If you’re not near a television, or your chosen event isn’t televised, there’s nothing more boring than having to sit there and refresh your screen waiting for the outcome of your wager. The top betting sites have streaming rights deals with all the major racing and sporting codes, allowing you to watch live and cheer your bet on.

Multi Bets

Multi Bets allow you to combine the outcomes of multiple bets into one larger bet. As these are more difficult to predict, the total odds are much higher than if you were to place these bets individually and, of course, higher odds equals a higher payout if your bet is successful. The leading betting sites also offer ‘cash out’ options – giving you the opportunity to take a lesser payout before all legs of your multi bet are complete – a great way to manage your risk.

Easy Deposit And Withdrawal Options

Once you’ve chosen a betting site, the last thing you want is to have to wait 2-3 days for your deposit to show up in your betting account. Conversely, if you have a big win, you’ll want to be able to withdraw your funds quickly. The best betting sites offer a variety of fast deposit and withdrawal options including PayPal, Debit Cards and other instant transfer methods.

With the above tips in mind, your online betting experience should be much more enjoyable and hopefully profitable! Just remember to gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose.

