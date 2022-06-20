Top 3 Beach Sun Shades for Families

By

Looking for the perfect family beach shades? These beach shades offer easy setup, lightweight, and lots of shade — all at a price that won’t leave you feeling ripped-off.

Why do you need sun shades on the beach?

Assume you’re a sun-protection rockstar: You’ve applied sunscreen on your skin. You’ve set your phone alarm to incase you forget to reapply. You have your sunglasses and a hat on. You’re probably even wearing a rash guard with UPF-rated. Could you, however, be doing more?

While sunscreen and other products can help protect you from the sun, remaining in the shade during peak sun hours is the best method to avoid UV damage to your skin. It may sound obvious, but simply glance down at yourself next time when you’re at the beach. If there’s any sun exposure on your body, they’re not protective.

What kind of sun shades do you need?

The kind of shade you choose makes a difference. Regarding beach shades, there are mainly 3 types to go for: beach tent, beach canopy (cabana), and beach umbrella.

A pop-up tent is a quick-to-assemble tent that ‘pops’ into form. It’s as simple as opening the tent bag, removing the tent, and tossing it into the air. The tent then expands to its full size (4-6 person size).

A pop-up tent is thought to be the simplest to erect. If I were the person to name pop-up beach tents, I’d probably call them Instant tents, which feature pre-attached telescopic poles that can be stretched (like a telescope) to pitch the tent and are close to the tent.

Pop-up tents are an excellent option for first-timers or kids (if you’d like your kid to help set up the tent).

However, their simplicity and overall beginning friendliness come at a price. They aren’t as light as hiking tents and aren’t designed for rainy days, so they aren’t trendy.

Spring-loaded tent poles are pre-attached to the tent’s body in pop-up tents. When you take the tent out of the bag, the springs compress, and the tent folds, but when you take it out of the bag, the tent poles stretch due to the springs. The fast-growing tent poles push all of the tent’s walls into position, and the tent seems entirely constructed in front of you.

This is in stark contrast to a traditional tent, which requires you to feed tent poles through fabric loops until the frame is built.

A pop-up tent may be put up by simply pulling it out of the bag, throwing it on the floor, and pegging it down.

Beach Canopy (Cabana)

A lovely beach canopy provides shade and intimacy for a more enjoyable–and safer–lounging time on the beach.

When you are heading to the beach with your family, make sure you have a beach canopy in your beach bag. A small amount of shade may make a big difference.

You might be thinking that a beach cabana/canopy is a little excessive. In fact, unlike a tent, a canopy is surprisingly portable and has a lower profile. At the same time, it gives you greater freedom and a higher ceiling.

Furthermore, they are typically made of a durable UV-resistant fabric that will keep the sun’s rays from ruining your day.

Beach Umbrella

A beach umbrella is crucial for protecting you from harmful UVA and UVB solar rays during beach vacations.

The best should be able to withstand the wind, be built of long-lasting materials, and be lightweight.

Regardless of all their annoyances, I’d never go to the beach without an umbrella. The risks of sun exposure are well-known, ranging from skin cancer to accelerated aging. Furthermore, sitting on a chair shaded by a solid umbrella is far more enjoyable than sitting in the scorching sun all day.

When choosing an umbrella for yourself, look for one that is not only durable but also simple to handle, put up, and stay in the sand even when the wind picks up.

How to Choose Beach Shades for Families?

We finally realized that one thing was consistently getting in the way of the perfect beach-day experience. Those flimsy beach umbrellas and bulky tents that never provided quite enough shade were too heavy to carry, too complicated to assemble, and could be blown down the beach in a strong gust of wind.

Therefore, choosing a durable beach shade is vital, so how do you choose the right beach tent, beach canopy, and beach umbrella?

Pop up beach tent

Chose a pop-up beach tent that can be set up in seconds. ?the whole point of an easy pop-up tent is that you pop it up with zero effort?

Choose one that has a fixing nail and sand pocket. (for better stability)

Choose one with storage (Outdoor Master easy pop-up beach tent with two overhead mesh pockets for storage)

Choose a 4-6 persons tent (increase the space for your family to move around).

Look for UV protection fabric

Choose one that has a privacy door

A breathable beach tent with ventilation is essential.

It needs to be light and compact

Beach Cabana

It needs to offer extra shade piece

Windproof sandbag for a secure fixture

Sturdy and durable structure and material

Storage pocket is a must for drinks

Portable, easy to carry

Large enough for your family

Beach Umbrella

It needs to be adjustable (so you can adjust the direction of the umbrella according to the orientation of the sun)

Need to have an anchored design (a heavily loaded sandbag is a must)

Handy cup holder for drinks

It needs to be large enough for your family

Must choose a fabric with sun protection (such as UPF beach umbrella will have a silver coating)

Light and compact

Conclusion

With all this beach gear, plus applying sunscreen, wearing sunglasses, and, if necessary, wearing a rash guard, you and your family are guaranteed to have healthy family time at the beach without sunburn.

If you are interested in purchasing beach shades for your family beach trip, you can visit Outdoor Master's website, which offers high-quality beach shades of the three mentioned above.