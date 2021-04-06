Three Most Iconic Stadiums of Australia

By

The legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground, historic Waca Stadium, and other sports arenas have become venues that have played a major role in building Australian national pride. The passion for cricket, tennis, Australian football, rugby, and football is something that makes Australians special. It is no wonder that every resident of Australia has been to a sports arena at least once.

At the sports stadiums, you can see the world’s leading athletes at any time of the year. You will have the opportunity to visit the stadium where Donald Bradman set the largest test cricket score and visit the historic fields of the Rugby World Cup. You can watch an Australian football match with local fans proudly supporting your favorite team. At least, this is how things were going before the global pandemics. In 2021, you can view the sports game online and bet in real money online casinos in New Zealand to support your favorite team.

Two years ago, Australian sports arenas invited guests backstage, offering the chance to see the legends of Australian sports and feel the history of sporting victories. If you want to know why Australian stadiums and sports facilities hold a special place in the hearts of Australia’s people, then keep reading this article.

The Most Iconic Stadiums of Australia

Australia’s stadiums have become iconic in terms of functionality, technological advancement, and urban planning. Here is a list of the most famous stadiums that you should definitely visit.

#1 – Etihad Stadium, Melbourne

Etihad Stadium (also known as Docklands Stadium) is located in the heart of Melbourne’s Docklands, not far from the city center. With a capacity of 55,000 spectators, this stadium is one of Australia’s premier multipurpose sports and entertainment arenas and one of the most technically advanced sports and entertainment spots in the world.

#2 – ANZ Stadium, Sydney

ANZ Stadium (also known as Australia Stadium) is a multi-purpose stadium located in the Sydney Olympic Park area on Homebush Bay. The ANZ Stadium, built-in 1999 specifically for the 2000 Sydney Olympic and Paralympic Games, is home to some of Australia’s greatest sporting locations. With the thrilling opening and closing ceremonies of the 2000 Sydney Olympics and the unforgettable Rugby World Cup-winning goal for sports fans, ANZ Stadium holds a special place in the hearts of Australians.

#3 – Suncorp Stadium, Queensland

Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, known as the Cauldron, is also referred to as Australia’s first rectangular sports arena. With a capacity of 53 thousand spectators, the stadium hosts rugby union matches, rugby league meet-ups, football matches, and concerts of Australian bands and world celebrities. Most Queensland residents consider this modern world-class stadium one of the temples of sports in their city and state. More than a million people visit the Suncorp stadium every year.

Conclusion

Throughout its history, stadiums in Australia have been used to host a variety of cultural, musical, and sporting events, such as:

Carnivals with sporting events;

Australian football;

Baseball;

Soccer;

Tennis.

In addition, many of the stadiums are listed as Australia’s National Heritage Sites. For example, Flemington Racecourse first became a racing venue in 1840, just five years after Melbourne was founded. This racetrack is the oldest urban racetrack in Australia. And this is just one example.

