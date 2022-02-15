The Pearl of Bahrain

By

For centuries Bahrain collected pearls from the seafloor. Nowadays, it has one outstanding gem just in the heart of the desert. At least, that is the way a renowned sports betting expert Tim Harrison refers to Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) — the speedway synonymous with the most incredible racing events.

Bahrain, Photo by Charles-Adrien Fournier, UnSplash

Facts to Impress

Back in 2002, it was hard to believe that BH could build the project within two years. They finished in 469 days. Just think of it — 469 days to develop the desert and build a 5.412-kilometre track for an ultramodern motorsport facility!

Tim, a motorsport enthusiast, says the idea of BIC appeared when the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Bahrain met by chance a former Formula One world champion Jakie Stewart. The quirk of fate plus the desire to raise the BH international profile and bring Formula One to the island led to an epic result. The place became home to motor racing in the Middle East and a significant business spot. Not the backbone of the economy, but the country calling card.

The track hosts:

Formula One Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix

The FIA World Endurance Championship Six Hours of Bahrain

Races in the GP2 Series

The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

The Stumbling Stone

Thousands of tourists, millions of spectators all over the globe to keep an eye on things. Some say there is no adrenalin rush quite like racing cars. Well, to each his own. One thing is sure — it is one of the most engaging sports to watch and very profitable to bet on. People here have a vast appetite for sporting actions, but there is an issue to consider for those who want to wager in Bahrain.

Betting legitimacy is a stumbling block as Sharia Law governs this progressive state and all forms of gambling are illegal. The country has no land-based casinos, betting shops, or licensed betting operators. Moreover, the penalties for being kept gambling are pretty severe: fines up to 300 Dinar and up to 3 months in prison. A repeat offender gets a 500 Dinar penalty and up to 1-year imprisonment.

Gambling laws in the Kingdom of Bahrain all concern instances of gambling in public places and do not specify the legitimacy of betting online through offshore facilities.

Nevertheless, anyone determined to bet on his favourite sport should be aware of the risk and consequences. The BH government exercises a high degree of censorship to prevent gambling activity.

“There were some arrests in Manama, the capital, and Riffa in 2018, so Bahrain betting is a risky venture,” Tim cautions.

Betting Expert Tips and Precautions Exclusively for The Sports Bank

“Tough guys in Bahrain who dare to place bets with offshore sportsbooks use a VPN and transfer money via electronic payment systems — 2Checkout, Skrill, iPayLinks, Paysera, Bitpay — to stay undetectable. Those who try to bet online through any modern technology are not protected against prosecution and do so at their own risk.”

If a bettor never uses local brands but a fair and reliable betting operator overseas — Bet365, William Hill, EnergyBet, LVbet — there is always a chance that the state will block the connection at any moment.

“Nothing ventured, nothing gained is the motto of those who dare, and by all means not mine when it comes to breaking the law,” says Harrison. “Sure, after reading honest reviews on Trustpilot or Twitch, you won’t have any trouble finding an online betting platform or a website that has an English localisation for BH visitors, like BetZillion. But it would be best if you kept in mind that every choice you make shapes your fate, so think twice and sum up all pros and cons. Consider what tips you over the edge. Are you striving for thrills or money? Are you tired of boredom? Betting on sports is gambling. It is harmless fun for many people, but it can turn into a disorder.”

Alarming signs to consider:

Betting when feeling distressed Depending on other people for money for wagering Constantly increasing bets to feel the excitement Unsuccessful attempts to stop or reduce this activity Irritability, despair, relationship problems due to it

If you have any of these symptoms, it is no fun anymore. It is the addiction to cure.

There are many resources providing therapy for gambling addiction. A global service offered by Gordon Moody on gamblingtherapy.org gives free support and all necessary information if gambling is hurting your life.

Excitement in Law

A favourite sport and an opportunity to raise money is an excellent cocktail hard to pass up. However, you can tickle your nerves and cheer yourself up by remaining a spectator or a participant in the exciting events (appearing on www.bna.bh) without breaking the strict laws.

No, it’s not about playing football, although there is enough joy there too.

The fact is that almost anyone can take part in a race on the BIC, feeling like Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Under the National Sporting Code of the Bahrain Motor Federation, the Circuit Racing Club of Bahrain organises local events for any competitor having racing in his blood from across the region and beyond.

The BIC 2000 CC Challenge, Bahrain Drag Racing Championship (the biggest in the Gulf, by the way), Ebrahim K Kanoo Drag and Drift Nights are just a few of the experiences of pure excitement proposed by the BIC administration. The annual BIC calendar has many attractions; February 2022 is no exception.

If there is a place in the desert worth visiting, now you know what it is — the track that allows feeling the speed to get the taste of life behind the wheel of the fine-tuned roaring beasts. The top-notch entertainment to try at least once!