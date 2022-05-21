The Most Exciting Extreme Sports To Try Out

By

If you are someone who is always looking for the next big exciting thing to try, then one of the main ways that you might be able to do that is by engaging in some extreme sports. There are a lot of extreme sports around the world, including some that you have almost certainly never heard of, and there are new ones constantly being added to the list as well. But the question is: which ones are worth trying out?

If you’re an adrenaline junkie and you’re hoping to get into an extreme sport, take a look at the list below. We have compiled some of the most exciting extreme sports in the world – some you might not know, others that you certainly do know about – so you can see which of these you might be keen to get into in order to get your thrill.

Volcano Boarding

If you have not heard of this, it’s truly one of the most insane sports around, and one that only a handful of people have tried out so far. It was pioneered by an Australian in Leon, and essentially it’s all about skidding down the side of a volcano using just your feet, applying brakes by using your heels but otherwise trying to get up as much speed as possible – and some of the best in the game get to speeds of around 90km/hr. Of course, you need to hike up the volcano first – so all in all, this is an exciting sport that is also definitely going to keep you very fit indeed.

Downhill Mountain Biking

You have probably heard of mountain biking, and in truth this can be quite extreme or it can be fairly tame. But by far one of the most extreme versions of it is downhill mountain biking, where the entire course goes downhill the whole way and you are therefore building up considerable speeds the whole time. This is definitely one for those who like to go fast, and it’s amazing just how much you can feel like you’re flying if you do carry out this sport. In the best courses, you are going to be slaloming between lots of obstacles to ensure that it is a little more difficult.

Freshwater Cave Diving

Cave diving is a sport truly only for those with nerves of steel. In freshwater cave diving, you can expect to genuinely risk getting caught in various stalactites and other obstacles, and as such this is one that you really do need to take seriously, as if you are not careful you could genuinely land yourself in trouble. There are many caves around the world to explore and a lot of places that do this as an official guided experience, so that might be a good way to get into it if you are thinking of actually giving this a go. Just remember that you will need to have the proper gear in order to scuba effectively and safely.

Surfing

Although you have no doubt heard of surfing, and it is one of the most common sports on this list, the fact is that it remains one of the most extreme sports there are in the world. In many oceans, you are putting yourself at genuine risk when you go surfing, and that is part of the fun for many people. Of course, it is best to start off small in safer areas and to build up over time, and newcomers will certainly want to take some surf lessons to ensure that they know what they are doing. Many people say that surfing is one of the most addictive sports around, so you might well find that you can’t stop once you get started in it.

Skateboarding

Skateboarding has been around since the 70s in some form or another, and every now and then it goes through another resurgence. In this sport, you have a few options for how to do it, with the two main ones being vert and freestyle. With vert, you are skating on ramps and trying to get as much air as possible to make tricks. With freestyle, it’s all on the ground, but that doesn’t mean you are free from injuries. Many people say that bailing in skateboarding can bring you some of the most severe pain you are likely to experience, so that is something that you should get ready for if you are considering getting into this sport.

Base Jumping

Base jumping has been growing in popularity in the past ten years or so, and it’s easy to see why true adrenaline junkies would want to pursue this sport as a pastime. In this sport, you just from a high building, cliff or another similarly high structure, and at first you are simply free falling. This is a genuinely dangerous sport with quite high percentages of injury, so it is certainly not one for the faint-hearted. You might want to try skydiving first if you are thinking about getting into base jumping, as that can be a safer way into the same kind of experience.

Highlining

In highlining, you are walking across a tightrope that is suspended between two structures, but you’re doing it up very high. Think of the people who walk across a line suspended between two buildings or two mountains, or over the Grand Canyon for instance – this is what you are doing in this sport. It is truly dangerous, and only for those who already have a lot of practice in walking across a tightrope at ground level. If you think that you would like to try this, you should spend years practicing down at ground level first and foremost, to ensure that you are going to be able to do it without harming yourself.

Those are just some of the most exciting extreme sports that you may wish to try. Any of these are going to help you to live a more exciting life, so they are worth thinking about if that’s your thing.