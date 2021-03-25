Outdoor Adventures That Are Worth Trying Out This Summer

By

Everything is slowly easing back to the “new normal.” Things are going back as it was, borders are opening and traveling is gradually allowed again worldwide. It is a perfect time since it’s almost summer now and there are many fun things that you can do out and under the sun. While summer vacations are not the same for everyone, many of us realize that it is now time to step up and do more outdoor adventures.

If you are an adrenaline junkie, outdoor person, or a newbie who wants to push yourself out of your comfort zone, here are four outdoor activities that are worth trying.

Windsurfing

If you are looking for a new sport or hobby, windsurfing might be the one for you. Windsurfing and regular surfing are almost the same, the only difference is the former use wind’s energy to speed up and the latter use the wave’s power to move. Once you’ve recognized and controlled the wind, it will be easier for you to balance and navigate. If you live near the ocean, you can train easier. However, if the sea is not accessible to you, you can do it on lakes or rivers.

Free Diving

Anyone can try freediving, all you need is five things:

An instructor or a friend to dive with.

Proper training with certification.

Determination.

The right gear.

An excellent diving spot.

With these five things, it can be certain that you will enjoy your underwater adventure. As stated in outuro.com, the shortest freediving course duration is at least three sessions lasting approximately fifteen hours. This can be divided into two to three separate days, which is a time you have during summer!

After you complete the course, you can now go to open water to explore. You can also train more and get certifications to proceed to a more advanced level.

Canyoneering

There are plenty of canyons to explore all over the world. If you want to try canyoneering, you can start by going on a guided tour with your family, friends, or loved ones to make it more fun. Canyoneering can be challenging the first time you try it since you are hiking, swimming, climbing, sliding, and cliff jumping. You have to be physically and mentally prepared to do everything before the activity. Don’t worry because aside from the challenging part, you will have a lot of thrilling fun and see beautiful views when canyoneering.

Sandboarding

Sandboarding is like surfing but just sliding down sand slopes. It is now gaining more popularity since it’s easier than most of the other alternatives. It is also less dangerous and doesn’t require lengthy training to master it. Here are some parks in the US where you can try sandboarding:

Coral Pink Sand Dunes in Kanab, Utah Sand Master Park in Florence, Oregon Great Sand Dunes National Park in Duncan, Colorado Monahans Sandhills State Park in Monahans, Texas Kelso Dunes in Kelso, California

Try one of these four outdoor adventures and have the most amazing summer of your life.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines