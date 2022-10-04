Online Casino Ireland vs Live Casino: What’s the Difference?

We are now in the 21st century, and the list of games offered by casinos is getting bigger and bigger. From live dealer blackjack to fantasy-themed slot machines, the choice of games may seem intimidating. Betinia is a gambling site that has both a nice online casino and a live casino section.

You can see what this online casino Ireland is all about here: https://betinia.com/ie/. No game is necessarily better than another. However, each game has its pros and cons that you need to take into account before playing. But before you even start looking at the games, you need to decide for yourself whether you want to play at an online casino Ireland or a live casino. Of course, you can combine the two, but you need to choose what you want to try first.

It goes without saying that playing the vast array of online games, plus the logistics that go with it, is definitely a key factor for most players.

In recent years, in an effort to reach even those customers most interested in live action, online casinos have created live casinos. There you can try online casino games run by live dealers in real time. Below you will find the pros and cons of online casinos and live casinos.

Online Casinos: Pros and Cons

What generally tends to discourage players from table games and simulated slots is the lack of realistic elements – table game fans, in particular, tend to lean towards games that take place live. For some of these games, a live mode isn’t always possible. For example, you will never find a live dealer in a game like Blackjack Perfect Pairs, even though the technology is advancing, and we cannot say what the future holds.

Looking at it from a positive point of view, simulated table games are a great way to practice before challenging a real dealer in live blackjack, for example.

You can test your favorite strategy or experiment with different side bets. Once you understand how everything works, you can switch to live board games and be more confident in your abilities.

Live Casinos: Pros and Cons

As mentioned, the main difference between an online casino Ireland and live casino is that with the latter the experience is certainly more realistic. So how do these casinos work? There is a dealer whose job is to interact with the players and greet them as soon as they join the table. The downside? There may not be an empty seat at the chosen table.

Obviously, this is not a problem in games like live roulette, which allows an unlimited number of players to place bets at the same time. But for games like blackjack, you may find yourself without a seat. This is why some casinos have the “Bet Behind” feature, which allows a virtually unlimited number of people to bet on whether or not one of the seven seated players will win a stake.

What is Best for Your Budget?

Bankroll is one of the deciding factors when it comes to picking a game. Many live casino tables cater to players interested in high stakes, offering higher betting limits and full treatment for VIP customers. In addition, each game is different. Normally, the minimum bets in roulette are much lower than in blackjack. If blackjack is the game of your choice and if your budget allows for smaller bets, then simulated blackjack might be for you.

Slots at an online casino Ireland are of course a great option for those on smaller budgets or who simply want to play as many rounds as possible.

Conclusion

While there are numerous factors to consider when it comes to both online casinos and live casinos, there are a couple of things that are guaranteed whatever your choice: convenience and high quality. Remember that there is no “best” option as everything boils down to individual needs and preferences.

