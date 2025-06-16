What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of summer 2025? Beach days? Road trips? Backyard BBQs? Now add sky diving to that list. Yeah — we’re going all in this summer. Whether you’ve always dreamed of free-falling above the world or you’re just looking for ways to not sweat through your shirt every hour, we’ve got you covered. And not in a boring travel guide kind of way — this is the real deal. From ice caves to midnight paddleboarding, from mountain coasters to weird-but-awesome roadside attractions, this summer is all about saying yes to experiences you’ll talk about for years.

So grab your sunglasses, load up your playlist, and let’s dive (literally and figuratively) into the coolest things to do this summer across the U.S.

1. Sky Diving: Your Heart-Racing, Wind-in-Your-Face Summer Moment

If you’re looking for a story that starts with “so I jumped out of a plane…” then sky diving is your must-do activity for summer 2025. The adrenaline. The views. The moment your brain screams “WHAT ARE YOU DOING?” right before the parachute kicks in.

Where to Go:

There are stunning drop zones all over the country, but here are a few that mix gorgeous views with expert safety records:

Skydive Monterey Bay, CA – Ocean views + pro instructors = unforgettable

Skydive Arizona, Eloy, AZ – One of the biggest drop zones in the world.

Skydive Chicago, IL – River views and thrill-seeker-friendly vibes.

Skydive Hawaii, Oahu – Jumping over paradise? Yes, please.

Details to Know:

Opening Hours: Most centers open around 8 AM and go until sunset.

Cost: Tandem jumps range from $200 to $300, often with video/photo packages for an extra fee.

Amenities: Training rooms, lounges, lockers, cafés on site.

Parking: Free at most facilities.

Snacks: Usually light snacks, vending machines, or food trucks — but eat after the jump, trust me.

Pro Tip:

Wear something snug (but comfy), avoid heavy meals before jumping, and don’t forget to smile for the camera — you’ll get a photo where your cheeks are flapping in the wind like pizza dough.

2. Cool Caves and Underground Adventures: Chill, Literally

Let’s talk temperature — because sometimes, the only cool thing to do is head underground.

Top Chilly Picks:

Mammoth Cave, KY – The largest cave system in the world. It’s 54°F all year round.

Carlsbad Caverns, NM – With surreal formations and a nightly bat flight show.

Luray Caverns, VA – A stalactite pipe organ? Yes, it’s a thing.

Need to Know:

Hours: 9 AM – 5 PM typically, but check each site for seasonal variations.

Cost: Around $10–$30 per adult depending on tour type.

Amenities: Visitor centers, gift shops, restrooms (thank goodness), guided tours.

Parking: Free or included in admission.

Food: On-site cafés are hit or miss — pack snacks or picnic it.

Did You Know?

Some caves like Ruby Falls (TN) offer underground light shows. It’s like a rave… but with stalagmites.

3. Midnight Paddleboarding or Kayaking: See the Water in a Whole New Light

Summer nights are made for magic, and what better way to enjoy them than gliding over glowing waters?

Where to Try It:

Florida Keys – Bioluminescent tours available through local outfitters.

Lake Travis, TX – LED-lit paddleboards and city lights on the horizon.

Lake Tahoe, CA/NV – Moonlight kayak tours with alpine reflections.

Plan Ahead:

Start Time: Usually around 8–9 PM. Tours last 1.5–2 hours.

Cost: Expect around $50–$90 per person.

Gear: Included — LED boards, life jackets, sometimes glow bracelets!

Parking: Public lots or nearby street parking.

Snacks: Bring your own water bottle. Some tours offer s’mores after!

Bonus Tip:

Ask for waterproof bags for your phone. Glowing water selfies are 100% worth it.

4. Summer 2025 Road Trip Goals: The Strangest Stops in America

A summer road trip wouldn’t be complete without stopping at something weird.

Top Stops for “Wait, What?” Moments:

The Mystery Spot, CA – Gravity’s off here… or is it?

Cadillac Ranch, TX – Half-buried cars turned into graffiti art.

World’s Largest Ball of Twine, KS – It’s real. It’s huge. It exists.

Tips:

Route Plan: Use apps like Roadtrippers or Atlas Obscura to map your oddball journey.

Parking: Usually free.

Snacks: Gas station jerky and local diners are half the fun.

Pro Move:

Make a bingo sheet of weird roadside attractions and check them off as you go.

5. Cool Off on a Mountain Coaster (Yes, That’s a Thing)

Roller coasters… but on a mountain. No loops, but plenty of speed and stunning views.

Best Mountain Coasters:

Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster, TN

Alpine Coaster at Park City, UT

Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster, TN

What to Know:

Hours: Most run from 10 AM to 10 PM in summer.

Cost: ~$15–$25 per ride. Some offer day passes.

Extras: You control the speed — slow scenic ride or full speed ahead.

Snacks: Nearby concessions or local eateries.

Parking: Usually free and easy.

Why It’s Cool:

You’re in control. Want to fly down the track like a bobsledder? Go ahead. Prefer a chill cruise? You got it.

6. Outdoor Movies & Pop-Up Drive-Ins: Summer Nostalgia with a Modern Twist

Streaming is cool, but watching Jaws from a floaty in a lake? Now we’re talking.

Best Ways to Watch:

Rooftop Cinema Clubs – Cities like LA, NYC, and Miami host curated outdoor movie nights.

Float-In Movie Nights – Yes, literally watch from a tube.

Local Drive-Ins – They’re making a comeback with food trucks and retro vibes.

Info to Pack:

Times: Most start at dusk.

Cost: $10–$20/person. Some are donation-based!

Seating: BYO blanket, chair, or pool float.

Snacks: Popcorn, sliders, craft soda — it’s half the point.

Cool Factor:

Many show classics, cult films, or even double features. Bring bug spray, just in case.

7. Frozen Treat Trails: Ice Cream Road Trips (Yes, It’s a Thing)

Can you really call it summer without ice cream dripping down your arm? Nope.

Create Your Own Trail:

Vermont: Ben & Jerry’s Factory Tour

Texas: Blue Bell Creameries in Brenham

California: Salt & Straw scoops across LA and SF

Wisconsin: The Ice Cream Capital (aka Madison)

Route Tips:

Find 3–5 spots within a 100-mile radius.

Taste test and rank them.

Share your picks online. Hello, content!

Snacks? Obviously.

8. Forest Glamping: Roughing It… Softly

Hiking’s great — but sleeping on rocks? Not so much. That’s where glamping comes in.

Top Spots to Glamp:

Under Canvas (Zion, Moab, Yellowstone)

AutoCamp (Yosemite, Catskills)

Collective Retreats (NYC, Texas Hill Country)

The Breakdown:

Cost: $200–$400/night, but often includes meals, guided hikes, yoga, and s’mores.

Amenities: Plush beds, private bathrooms, fire pits, Wi-Fi (usually).

Food: Farm-to-tent meals and happy hour drinks.

Packing Tip:

Bring layers — even summer nights in the mountains can get chilly.

9. Water Parks That Go Beyond Slides

Sure, you’ve done the lazy river. But have you zip-lined into a wave pool?

Next-Level Water Fun:

Volcano Bay (Orlando) – Aqua coaster and virtual wait lines.

Noah’s Ark (Wisconsin Dells) – The biggest in the U.S.

Surf Lagoons (Georgia) – Try surfing without hitting the ocean.

Know Before You Go:

Hours: 10 AM – 7 PM, longer on weekends.

Cost: $40–$70/day, discounts for groups.

Parking: Often $15–$25. Watch for online deals.

Food: Bring refillable bottles. Dining options are everywhere.

Survival Tip:

Waterproof phone pouch. Always. Also, reapply sunscreen like it’s your job.

10. Stargazing in America’s Dark Sky Parks

Sometimes the coolest thing to do… is look up.

Top Stargazing Spots:

Big Bend National Park, TX

Cherry Springs State Park, PA

Great Basin National Park, NV

What to Expect:

Ranger-led programs and telescope nights.

Campgrounds or cabins nearby.

No cell service — embrace it.

Packing Guide:

Binoculars or telescope (optional, but awesome).

Star map apps.

Cozy blanket, snacks, thermos of something warm.

Bonus:

Try stargazing on the same night as the Perseids meteor shower (August 12–13). Wish on a hundred falling stars.

Conclusion: Make This the Summer You Remember

You could spend summer 2025 on the couch… but why? From sky diving over sunlit coastlines to exploring underground wonders, from midnight paddles to glamping under galaxies, there’s a whole world of “wow” waiting for you out there.

The coolest things to do this summer aren’t just about escaping the heat — they’re about making memories that’ll outlast your tan lines. So whether you’re chasing waterfalls, fireflies, or just some seriously good snacks, let this be the year you say yes to adventure.

And hey, if you do jump out of that plane… don’t forget to wave.

