Four Outdoor Activities to Embrace This Spring

If you’ve been hibernating in your home, waiting for the sun to start shining again, we have good news. Spring is around the corner, and it’s high time to start planning your return to the outside world! While some people are focused on spring cleaning, you’re determined to enjoy the outdoors while you can. Cleaning is always there, but this new season will only be here a short time.

So what will you do with the fresh air and beautiful temperatures? The activities you put on your schedule depend on where you are, but we have some ideas to get you started.

1. Camping

Spring is the ideal season for a camping trip. It’s not too hot or too cold, and the bugs haven’t quite woken up from their slumber yet. The air is different during this season, too. Waking up, stretching, and climbing out of your tent in the crisp, sweet air of spring is refreshing and relaxing at the same time.

If you’d rather avoid crowds at the campgrounds, now is the time to get planning. Most people camp during the summer when school is out, and the weather is warm. Start packing your gear now, and as soon as those warmer days appear, you’ll be ready for a camping trip.

2. Gardening

There’s nothing like immersing yourself in flora and fauna to boost your mood. Nature has a way of making all our cares go away, and that feeling is amplified when you’re working in your own garden. Gardening is a worldwide hobby with massive benefits. Studies have consistently shown that this activity increases overall life satisfaction and decreases sadness and depression.

It’s a hobby that anyone can do, regardless of age, gender, race, or education. Looking for ways to get in shape? Gardening is a solution! Yes, this simple task burns calories and works muscles you didn’t know you were using.

As you get familiar with the basics, you might enjoy it enough to plant a vegetable garden. You’ll learn which plants grow best in your area, what kind of light and water they need, and how to use things like cannabis trimmings to boost growth. And if you do it right the first time, your garden will be blooming beautifully again next spring.

3. Hiking

“Take a hike!” What used to be an insult is now a favorite recreational pastime for nature lovers everywhere. One of the greatest things about hiking is that you can set your experience up to match your ability level. Even if you’ve never “hiked” before, you’ve taken a walk. And that’s all hiking is at its core. The difference is that you’re walking in an area surrounded by nature, along a trail blazed by many before you.

Depending on where you live, there are likely hiking trails for your preferences somewhere nearby. Check out AllTrails to find your nearest trekking adventure. The site tells you where the trails are, how long it takes to get through them on average, and whether they’re best for beginners, intermediate, or experts.

If you’re brand new to hiking, treat it like you’re going for a walk, but with a few extra pieces of equipment. You’ll need supportive shoes, a water bottle or flask and small backpack, and some trail mix snacks. Sunscreen, a visor or hat, and a first aid kit round off the essentials.

Remember, you’re walking in nature, so anything can happen. Be cautious of the animals in your area, and watch for roots, rocks, and anything that can trip you. The problem with hiking is it can be addictive. Once you start, you might find you don’t want to stop!

4. Picnicking

When was the last time you got together with friends for a picnic? Never? You’re missing out if it’s not something on your regular schedule every spring. Picnics take the camaraderie we have when we meet up with our loved ones for a meal and add the benefits of fresh air.

The next time you’re thinking about setting a restaurant date with someone, switch it to a picnic outing instead. You’ll find it’s cheaper to buy a picnic basket and pack a meal and drinks. Bring a blanket or a sheet to sit on and head to a park, the sandy beach, or any random spot in nature. As long as you’re comfortable, you’ll be able to enjoy your picnic treat and your company.

Conclusion

Spring is only here for a short while, and if you aren’t ready, you might miss out on the opportunities it brings. Camping, gardening, hiking, and picnicking are ideal for people of any age or activity level. Put them on your schedule today to give you something to look forward to when the weather’s nice.