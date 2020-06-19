A Guide to Traveling To Bangkok After the Pandemic

By

Bangkok is the capital city of Thailand. The town is best known for its chaotic streets, wild nightlife, delicious street food, and never-ending traffic. Bangkok city never gets old. Regardless of how many times you have visited, you will find something new and fun to do. It is a city that you will fall in love with when you visit after this pandemic. If you plan to visit Bangkok for the first time, here is a travel guide for you.

1) Things To Do In Bangkok

There are so many things that you can do in Bangkok. Some include:

Spend Your Night Out In Thong Lo

In this neighborhood, you will get the best dining and nightlife clubs where you can enjoy yourself. There are a lot of western jazz bars and beer gardens. The street is famous among young, middle-aged, and upper classes people.

For you to enjoy Bangkok, you need to prepare well. Try to seek the help of platforms such as Bangkok Nightlife to know the best places where you can spend your night, including getting the company of gorgeous Thai girls to make your experience even more memorable. You can send an inquiry to the expert on what you would like to do in Bangkok at night, and you will receive a guide on your email.

Grand Palace

It is the most popular attraction in the city. If you want to avoid tourist crowds, you better visit early in the morning. While in the palace, you can visit the Emerald Buddha, Kaew and Wat Phra plus the gardens, their marvelous statues, royal offices, and Thai designs. The palace is open daily starting from 8.30 am-3.30 pm. It can take you at least two hours to tour the Grand palace, so prepare well.

Wander The Markets And Streets

One way to enjoy your free time is to spend it walking through the busy streets and marketplace as you enjoy the brilliant Bangkok atmosphere and the electric Thai culture. Bangkok has so many markets where you can find what you are looking for at a low price.

Other places you should visit include Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Wat Saket, Jim Thompson House, and so on. Ensure that you prepare well so that you get the best out of your trip.

2) Language

In this city, Thai is the local language. However, you do not have to worry. All young people are taught English at school. Furthermore, most signs are written in English, so it will not be hard for you to move around.

3) Best Time To Visit

Bangkok is hot and humid all year round. The dry season in this city is from November to April, and the rains run from May to October. March to May are the hottest months, and August and September experience heavy rains. Therefore, the ideal time to visit Bangkok is between November and February since the months are dry and cooler.

4) Currency

The local currency in this city is Thai Baht. Most places accept credit cards, but it is good to use cash if you can since card fraud is a big problem. The good thing is that ATMs are common.

After this pandemic, ensure that you visit Bangkok city. With this simple guide, you will have the best moment in the city.

