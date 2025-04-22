Your Guide to the Best EPL Sportsbook in Singapore 2025 

If you’re into sports, betting in the Premier League is an opportunity that you don’t want to miss. After all, it wouldn’t be considered the best football league in the market without any reason. So to get started with your journey, this article will give you the top-notch sportsbook where you can place your wager.

Explore the right to match your passion for football, all while enjoying a competitive and seamless betting experience!

Top 10 Premier League Betting Sites in Singapore

The excitement and rewarding experience of betting on the Premier League are now straight to your screen. Check the top 10 sportsbooks in Singapore where you can enjoy the never-ending EPL matches all year round.

Solarbet

Solarbet is a go-to destination for football betting enthusiasts and the Premier League is no exception to this. With a user-friendly interface, fast payouts, and high-quality football matches, this platform is ideal for both new and experienced bettors. As the best sportsbook Singapore, it also has never-ending bonuses and promotions to take your gameplay to the next level and turn it into a rewarding one.

Pros ✔️ Cons ❌ Partnered with top-notch sportsbook provider Limited countries availability Mobile betting feature Accept crypto payments High level of security features Excellent VIP program

GoPlay711

GoPlay711 stands out for its extensive sportsbook options and mobile-friendly platform. It’s perfect for punters who want to bet on the go while enjoying competitive odds on EPL matches. Plus, their regular cashback and easy deposits make betting seamless.

Pros ✔️ Cons ❌ Live sports betting features Limited language support Top-notch sportsbook provider Amazing VIP program Rewarding welcome bonuses

Sanado Club

Another rising sportsbook in Singapore is Sanado Club. It has reliable customer service and a complete football betting section that you surely won’t regret. Their Premier League coverage is top-notch, and they often roll out exclusive odds boosts for big matchups.

Pros ✔️ Cons ❌ 24/7 Customer Service Limited support channels Exciting bonuses and promotions No dedicated mobile app User-friendly interface Partnered with top sportsbooks

SG88Win

SG88Win is known for its smooth user experience and wide sportsbook variety. They cover every Premier League match in detail, including live betting and pre-match markets. With frequent bonuses for football fans, it’s a solid choice for EPL betting in Singapore.

Pros ✔️ Cons ❌ Low wagering requirements No mobile apps Excellent live stream feature Limited to SGD currency User-friendly website Lucrative bonuses and promotions

WClub

WClub combines a sleek design with powerful betting features. Their EPL section is particularly well-curated, offering everything from full-time result markets to player props. Their loyalty program is a nice bonus for regular bettors.

Pros ✔️ Cons ❌ Reliable customer service Limited language support Live stream feature Feature competitive odds Multiple payment options Excellent list of bonuses and promotions

BetVision88

BetVision88 is a trusted name in Singapore’s betting scene, and their Premier League odds are consistently competitive. Bettors will appreciate the wide range of match markets and in-play options, making it easy to jump in at any time during a game.

Pros ✔️ Cons ❌ Convenient payment methods Limited customer support channels Wide range of bonuses and promotions Partner with leading sports provider

Red18

Red18 offers a modern betting platform with strong coverage of the English Premier League. The site is fast and responsive, with generous welcome bonuses and regular football promotions. Their live betting interface is particularly user-friendly.

Pros ✔️ Cons ❌ Hefty bonuses and promotions Not available in some countries Amazing VIP program Multiple banking options Live sports betting

AS128 Grand

AS128 Grand does not only offer a classic casino game but also a thriller-filled straightforward sportsbook experience. Their Premier League offerings are backed by attractive odds and timely updates, making it a good choice for casual and serious bettors alike.

Pros ✔️ Cons ❌ Accredited by the Online Casino Anti-Scam Association (OCASA) No mobile apps New updates, livescore, predictions are available Limited bonus offers Great live casinos Excellent VIP program

LuxeBet88

If you want excellent sportsbook coverage in general, not only in EPL, LuxeBet is the way to go. EPL fans can enjoy weekly promotions, fast transactions, and a wide variety of bet types—from simple win bets to more advanced accumulators.

Pros ✔️ Cons ❌ Quick registration process Limited customer service 24/7 live betting Wide range of betting markets Features competitive odds Accepts crypto payment method

IB8

IB8 caters well to Singaporean punters, especially those who follow the Premier League religiously. With detailed match previews, solid betting markets, and responsive customer support, it’s a reliable option for EPL betting throughout the season.

Pros ✔️ Cons ❌ Use of advanced technology Don’t have VIP program Multi-lingual live chat Not available in some regions Lucrative bonuses and promotions

Comparison of the Best EPL Betting Sites 2025

To make it even easier for you to choose the best online betting sites Singapore, we’ve compared the top 10 sportsbooks based on their welcome bonus, mobile feature, and sports provider they partner with. In this way, you can pick one that suits your style better.

Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Mobile Betting Sports Provider Solarbet Deposit $10, Get $30 Bonus ✅ WBet, United Gaming, CMD368, M9 Bet, TF Gaming GoPlay711 $25 Free Credit + 300 GoPoints ✅ WBet, United Gaming, CMD368, TF Gaming Sanado Club 100% Cashback ✅ CMD368, WBet, TF Gaming SG88Win $38 Free Credit +10 Grab Voucher + 2,000 Points ✅ WBet, TBSBet, and SABA Sports (MYR Bettors) WClub Free $25 Sign UP Bonus (No Deposit Required) ✅ WBet, United Gaming, TF Gaming BetVision88 $38 Free Credit + 200 VIP Sign Up Bonus ✅ United Gaming and WBet Red18 100% Starter Pack Up to $288 ❌ WBet, CMD368, United Gaming, TF Gaming AS128 Grand 50% First Deposit Bonus Up to SGD 1288 ❌ CMD368 and M8 Bet LuxeBet88 288% Sports Welcome Bonus Up to $2,188 ✅ WBet, United Gaming, CMD368 IB8 100% Sports Welcome Bonus ✅ CMD368, M8 Bet, RCB988

How to Choose the Best EPL Sportsbook

In search of the best online betting sites in Singapore, here are the main things that you need to consider.

Check their licensing and regulation

No matter how fun betting on the Premier League is, if you end up on the wrong platform, then in the end, you still won’t have excellent gameplay. That’s exactly why it is important to check the platform and licensing before anything else. If they don’t have a clear licensing, then you might want to take a step back and consider again before signing in.

Consider a live betting feature

Betting on EPL is already fun enough and considering a sportsbook that has a live betting feature can make this even more exciting. You can watch each EPL match as it unfolds in front of you. A good sportsbook will offer real-time odds updates, a smooth interface, and a wide range of live betting markets like the next goal scorer, number of corners, or second-half results.

Choose a sportsbook with competitive odds

Betting odds have a significant impact on your gameplay. Thus, choosing a bookmaker that offers the best one is the way to go. Before placing your bet, make sure that the platform you’re betting on offers the best odds to increase your chance of winning.

Ensure a mobile betting feature

Now you have an option for convenient gameplay, so make sure to make the most of it. It is ideal to opt for a sportsbook that has mobile betting features to enjoy every action even when you’re on the go! A reliable sportsbook should have a responsive mobile site or, better yet, a dedicated app that lets you browse markets, place bets, and cash out without any hassle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which is the most trusted betting site for the Premier League?

Out of all the sports betting sites in Singapore, Solarbet, GoPlay711, Sanado Club, AS128 Grand, and IB8 are the top-notch sportsbooks where you can bet on. Even better, they don’t only offer exclusive Premier League matches, but exciting and rewarding sports matches in general.

How to bet for EPL?

Betting on the English Premier League is not only limited to who will be the winner in a specific match. It also extends to a variety of betting options. Some of these include total bet, prop bet, spread bet, double chance, three-way handicap, and live betting.

What are the best EPL betting tips?

If you want a rewarding Premier League betting experience, relying on luck isn’t the way to go. You must consider the best tips and strategies such as taking advantage of the edge, betting objectively, understanding the odds, and managing your bankroll efficiently.

