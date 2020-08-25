Will there be any surprises at the Tour de France?

By

It’s the annual cycling event that attracts more global attention than any other, as millions of viewers from every corner of the world tune in to watch the Tour de France, keen to follow the action at every stage. Over the years, the favourites in the build-up have usually gone on to fulfil their expectations, although sometimes, unexpected champions emerge to upset all the pre-race predictions.

2020 Tour de France Favourites

Form over the last year is often the biggest indicator towards which cyclists are likely to succeed, although given the massive stamina and endurance required to win the Tour de France, even the very best can fall by the wayside as injuries take their toll.

This year there are two particular favourites looking at the latest Tour de France odds, both of whom are undoubtedly demonstrating the form of their lives. Likewise, they also performed well at the Criterium du Dauphin in France, which is often seen as a key indicator of readiness for the Tour.

? Outclimbed Egan Bernal

???? Second consecutive stage win

? Won Tour de l’Ain How do you rate Primoz Roglic’s Tour de France chances? Read race report: https://t.co/V3bXAtG9Jy pic.twitter.com/lCPIxrVKGf — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) August 10, 2020

As the leading rider for Team Jumbo-Visma, 30-year-old Primoz Roglic has been excellent at the Criterium, laying down the gauntlet and making it clear he’s in top shape ahead of the Tour. This has propelled the Slovenian to becoming the most-backed competitor amongst many betting exchanges, which has inevitably shortened the odds of a Tour victory for Roglic.

Nevertheless, 23-year-old Egan Bernal has also shown positive form at the Criterium, and as the 2019 Tour de France winner, the reigning champion is just a fraction behind Roglic in the betting stakes. For many cycling experts, if anyone can finish ahead of Bernal in the general classification at the Tour this year, the title will be theirs.

2020 Tour de France Underdogs

Although one Slovenian cyclist is dominating the betting stakes, there’s actually another who could cause a few surprises this year. After a promising junior career brought him to international prominence, 21-year-old Tadej Pogacar has already made a powerful impact competing at his first Grand Tour event, finishing third overall at the Vuelta a España in 2019, and he’ll be one to watch at the Tour de France in 2020.

The credentials of Spanish rider Mikel Landa can’t be ignored, either. The 30-year-old has a wealth of experience competing at major events, including the Tour de France, having finished inside the top ten of the general classification three years running. Always there or thereabouts amongst the leading group and capable of winning important stages, this could be his best year.

Cavendish left off TDF roster as Bahrain-McLaren backs Mikel Landa https://t.co/kL2fAoWNlT pic.twitter.com/a6MnsoPVhj — The Cycle Collective (@cyclecollective) August 21, 2020

If there’s anyone the partisan French supporters will be cheering for at the Tour this year, it will undoubtedly be Thibaut Pinot, especially since there hasn’t been a homegrown winner since way back in 1985, when iconic Bernard Hinault was dominating the road racing scene. Pinot undoubtedly has the talent to succeed, which makes him one to watch carefully.

Finally, if there’s ever a cyclist who deserved more success at the Tour de France, it’s Colombian racer Nairo Quintana. This guy won the Giro d’Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta a España in 2016, but when it comes to the Tour de France and despite coming agonisingly close several times, the ultimate victory has always been just a fraction out of reach. Maybe this year Quintana can finally win the only Grand Tour event that eludes him.

