I submitted seven withdrawal requests from the same casino last month. Four were instantly approved, three were delayed for “security checks,” and one was outright declined. The difference? Only the payment method I selected.

This experience isn’t unique. Payment method blocking has become increasingly common at online casinos, with certain withdrawal options clearly more reliable than others. I surveyed dozens of regular players and combined their experiences with my own to identify which methods consistently face the fewest obstacles.

Bank Transfers: Surprisingly Reliable

Despite their old-school reputation, bank transfers (also called wire transfers) consistently rank among the least-blocked payout methods. While they’re not the fastest option, they offer several advantages:

They bypass the additional verification layers of e-wallets

They’re difficult for casinos to justify blocking once identity verification is complete

They create a clear audit trail that discourages casinos from arbitrary rejections

Cryptocurrency: The Freedom Factor

Cryptocurrency withdrawals, particularly Bitcoin and Ethereum, emerge as the most reliable withdrawal method overall, according to player reports. Their decentralized nature means:

No intermediary banks or payment processors to block transactions

Fewer regulatory complications for international players

Minimal justification for additional verification checks

The catch? You need to have deposited via crypto to withdraw via crypto at most casinos, and the initial setup has a steeper learning curve.

Timing trick: Several survey respondents noted that requesting crypto withdrawals during standard business hours resulted in faster processing and fewer security flags than overnight or weekend requests.

Paper Checks: Old-School Reliability

Surprisingly, physical checks sent by mail remain one of the least-blocked withdrawal methods. While the slowest option by far (taking 1-3 weeks typically), players report an extremely high success rate.

The reasons are logical:

The delay itself gives casinos ample time for security checks before sending

The physical mailing process creates a tangible record

Few players choose this option, so it receives less scrutiny

Player warning: Always verify your mailing address is exactly as it appears on your ID. Even minor differences can trigger additional verification requirements.

E-Wallets: A Mixed Picture

E-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller show different blocking rates depending on specific circumstances:

PayPal withdrawals face the most blocks in international situations, but work remarkably well for domestic players in regulated markets like the UK and parts of the US.

Skrill and Neteller show higher blocking rates for players who’ve used bonuses but perform excellently for bonus-free play.

Credit Card Withdrawals: Increasingly Problematic

Direct withdrawals back to credit cards (where available) show the highest block rates according to player reports, with particular issues for:

Cards issued by certain banks with anti-gambling policies

International transactions crossing regulatory boundaries

First-time withdrawals to a previously unused card

Player strategy: I only use credit cards for deposits as a last resort now, and never count on being able to withdraw back to them.

Timing and Behavior Factors That Reduce Blocks

Beyond the payment method itself, specific withdrawal patterns dramatically decrease blocking rates:

Making smaller, regular withdrawals instead of occasional large ones

Withdrawing during weekday business hours rather than weekends

Establishing a consistent withdrawal pattern rather than erratic requests

Completing verification before your first withdrawal attempt

Expert observation: Monday morning withdrawals between 9-11 am seem to get processed with significantly fewer security flags than at any other time. I’m saying it after having tracked over 200 withdrawal attempts across different days and times.

The Bottom Line: Match Method to Playing Style

The most successful withdrawal strategy combines payment method selection with your playing habits:

High-volume regular players: Bank transfers offer the most consistent success

Bonus users: Cryptocurrency provides the cleanest withdrawal path

International players: Paper checks remain surprisingly effective

Casual players: E-wallets work best when matched to your deposit method

No withdrawal method is universally block-proof, but strategic selection based on your specific circumstances can dramatically improve your success rate.

The casino’s primary concern is security, not convenience. Meeting them halfway by choosing appropriate withdrawal methods goes a long way toward keeping your cash flowing smoothly.

