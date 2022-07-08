Top 5 Sports Ranked to Bet On in 2022

By

Sports betting is a popular and fun way to engage in your favorite sport and maybe win a bit of money. Betting on sports is done on an online sportsbook, which are online sites for sports bettors. If you are a huge sports fan and love to bet on your favorite sports, you will know that there are a couple of sports that have always been very popular in the sports betting world. Let us have a look at the top 5 sports you can bet on in 2022.

American Football

At the top of the list is football. But this is no surprise as football is the most popular sport in the United States. The Super Bowl is also the biggest betting event in the United States. College football betting is also very popular and it is a way of life and a part of their identity, for most people. One of the reasons why Football is so hugely popular is because of Fantasy football. Fantasy Football makes it possible for fans to watch and enjoy more NFL games and it makes it even more exciting.

One of the reasons football is so popular amongst bettors is the fact that the game depends on the skills of the players or teams you have chosen to bet on. It feels great to bet on players and a team if you know that they went through great training to win the game and make a name for themselves in the sports world.

2. Basketball

Basketball is one of the most popular sports to bet on in the world. One of the biggest reasons people bet on this sport is because it is more predictable than most sports, making betting easier and more rewarding. The better team will more than likely win and the dominant team will always have the upper hand due to the high-scoring nature of this game. Basketball is fast-paced and exciting, making it a fun and thrilling game to bet on. For a lot of people, betting on basketball is a great experience and gives them a chance to hang out with their friends while watching their favorite sport.

3. Tennis

Thanks to online gambling and in-play betting, tennis betting has become very popular. Because there are so many tennis events, a lot of people are taking a chance by betting on this sport. The game is played all year round unlike sports like football and basketball. Another reason why tennis betting became so popular is the fact that you have a lot of betting options. You don’t just have to bet on the overall winner, you can bet on sets, games, and on individual points made.

4. Formula 1

This is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. Formula 1 betting will always stay a classic betting favorite. F1 racing is one of the most-watched sports in the world and is hugely popular in the sports betting world. There are so many drivers, races, and types of bets to choose from that it is a very entertaining, flexible, and exhilarating sport to put money on. Another reason why F1 betting is so popular is the availability of online sportsbooks that cover this sport. You are spoilt for choice and will definitely find something that will suit your needs.

5. Golf

Surprised to see golf on the list? Golf has become extremely popular lately and one of the reasons is because golf does not really have an off-season. There are always events happening during the year giving bettors plenty of opportunities to place their bets.

Another reason more people are betting on golf is the fact that the field of players is so wide and varied that even the favorite players rarely win a majority of the events. There are also different variations of plays and courses that make it even more interesting and dynamic. If you are already a huge fan of the sport this can be a great opportunity for you to have a great betting experience.

Final Words

The sports betting industry is massive and nowadays you can access it from anywhere and at any time. With online betting is also becoming more and more popular, a lot of people are joining the betting world and trying their luck. Online sports betting also allows bettors a variety of betting options.

Even people who have never placed a bet in their life are getting interested and using online betting platforms. The fact that bettors can win loyalty points, cash prizes, and other bonuses, makes it even more fun and rewarding.