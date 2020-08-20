Thibaut Pinot leading French hopefuls at 2020 Tour de France

By

Often considered the absolute pinnacle for any professional cyclist, winning the Tour de France is the career ambition of every leading competitor, no matter which country they hail from. Nevertheless, the most famous road race in the world has an extra special meaning for French cyclists, which means there’s also an added incentive to triumph.

There’s just one problem for French cyclists and their favourite race of the year, which is to highlight the fact there hasn’t been a homegrown winner since way back in 1985. That was when legendary Bernard Hinault claimed his fifth victory during a magnificent period of eight years, having won for the first time in 1977.

Indeed, during that last golden era of French road racing, the success of Hinault at the Tour de France was only interrupted by two other competitors. The first was Dutch rider Joop Zoetemelk in 1980, followed by consecutive victories in 1983 and 1984 races by another iconic Frenchman, Laurent Fignon.

Since then, plenty of French riders have come agonisingly close to achieving their ultimate ambition, although as it often the case in any of the most popular sporting events around the globe, few people ever remember the runners up. The highest positioned Frenchman in recent years was Romain Bardet in 2016, who finished third behind Rigoberto Uran of Colombia and British favourite Chris Froome.

But who has the potential to end this unwanted drought? Well, the clear favourite amongst current riders is Thibaut Pinot, who has consistently achieved top five and top ten finishes at all the Grand Tour events, along with boasting an impressive record at all the major stage races, along with one Monuments victory at the 2018 Giro di Lombardia.

Indeed, the latest Tour de France betting odds place Pinot as the leading French competitor in 2020, which is a good reflection of his powerful form over the last year. Nevertheless, it’s potentially now or never for the 30-year-old, who will need to drain every drop of his endurance and stamina, if he’s to stand any chance of beating 2019 winner Egan Bernal or current betting favourite, Primoz Roglic.

The only other compatriot with serious possibilities is 28-year-old Julian Alaphilippe. As the most successful French cyclist in 2019, winning important Monument and Classic events on the calendar, his potential cannot be ignored. What’s more, Alaphilippe topped the UCI World Rankings for 24 weeks between March and September 2019. Currently third in the latest rankings, he’s the only Frenchman inside the top 30 cyclists in the world, with Pinot 39th.



While there’s always the chance of one or two surprises in the Tour de France each year, the likelihood of any other French cyclists challenging for overall victory is very slim. That said, always follow the betting odds carefully for potential stage winners, as homegrown riders can often emerge victorious and make for good value wagering. This inevitably increases the level of engagement and excitement for cycling fans, beyond the overall race classification.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines