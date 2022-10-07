The Up-and-Coming Stars of the Springboks

We’re now less than a year away from the opening match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup and we can already sense the anticipation. With excitement mounting, it seemed like a good time to take a dive into the upcoming tournament and take a closer look at the Springboks, the current world champions.

This South African team has won the Webb Ellis Cup three times, first in 1995, then 2007 and most recently in 2019, when the Springboks defeated England with 32 points to 12. As it stands, they hold the record for the most RWC wins – although it’s an accomplishment they share with New Zealand.

With this impressive track record, the Boks are looking to replicate their success going into the 2023 RWC. But can they do it and take the champions trophy for a fourth time? Their future talent could offer some insight.

Manie Libbok

Over the last few years, Libbok has quickly become known for his impressive boot, his energy and the creativity he brings to the field. His recent appearances in the 2022/23 United Rugby Championship (URC) have further cemented his reputation as one of South Africa’s best up-and-coming players.

Stormers faced Connacht in round one and thanks (in part) to Libbok’s skilful kicks – the fly-half scored three conversions and four penalties – the team secured a 38-15 victory against Connacht. With so much flair and skill, we’re sure it won’t be long before he’s representing South Africa on the international stage.

Vincent Tshituka

Tshituka spent four years with the Lions where he showcased his explosive power on the field, but his time with the club came to an end earlier this year, when Sharks snapped up Tshituka in a three-year deal. Outlets reported the deal in March and he finally transferred to his new club in August 2022.

While Emirates Lions’ fans were crushed at his departure, Sharks’ supporters will be waiting to see what this talented forward can bring to the team. If all goes well, then we’re expecting to read an announcement about his future with the Springboks.

Phepsi Buthelezi

Another forward for Sharks, we think Phepsi Buthelezi has shown real potential. He captained the team during the 2021 Currie Cup, leading the Sharks to some impressive victories, including their 30-16 round one victory against the Griquas and 35-28 win against the 2021 champions.

Whether he’s attacking or defending, Buthelezi is a player who gives it everything he’s got each time he takes to the field. With his strong carries and passion for the sport, we’re predicting a Springboks signing in Buthelezi’s future.

