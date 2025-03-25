The Unique Features of Offshore Casinos

Casinos not blocked by GamStop often surprise British players with much better bonuses, because the competition is much fiercer and every offshore online casino has to make greater efforts to attract new players. Therefore, it is worthwhile for British players to consider creating an account on a non GamStop casino site to take advantage of bonuses and offers that non GamStop casinos do not offer.

Below, we have outlined the most common types of casino bonuses that offshore casinos offer to their players.

Welcome Bonus

Almost all non GamStop casinos offer a welcome bonus, which depends on the casinos and games.

No Deposit Bonus

No deposit bonuses give players the opportunity to explore a casino without having to deposit any money. As the name suggests, there is no need to deposit any money in advance.

Deposit Bonus

A deposit bonus adds an additional amount of bonus money to a player’s deposit, offering more playing opportunities. Check out King’s Chip detailed reviews.

Free Spins Bonus

Free spins are a great way to try out new slot machines without spending your own money. These bonuses are usually available to new and existing players

Loyalty Bonus

Loyalty bonuses are designed to reward long-time players by offering them additional bonus money or exclusive offers.

High Roller Bonus

Higher stakes players are offered bonuses and promotional codes designed for high stakes players, offering them exclusive benefits and special offers.

Is Using a VPN Necessary to Access Non GamStop Casinos?

Many non GamStop casinos are blocked in the UK by order of the UKGC, which means that their websites cannot be accessed from servers with British IP addresses. In this case, to access an offshore online casino website, you must use a VPN service, which allows you to change your IP address to an IP address from another country.

However, using a VPN is not necessary to access all offshore casino websites, as the EAMT has not blocked all offshore casinos. Therefore, the need to use a VPN depends on the specific casino.

How Does the Game Selection in Non GamStop Casinos Differ From That in British casinos?

In general, there is no difference in the selection of games from major game manufacturers between offshore casinos and British casinos. The only difference may be that some local casinos offer themed slot games oriented to the British market that cannot be found in offshore casinos.

In terms of the quantity and selection of games, there may also be a difference because some offshore casinos cooperate with smaller software developers whose games are not offered by British online casinos.

The Most Common Non GamStop Casino Payment Methods

These are the main payment methods that can be found in offshore casinos.

Payment Method Deposit Time Payout Time VISA Immediate 3-5 business days Mastercard Immediate 3-5 business days UnionPay Immediate 3-5 business days Skrill Immediate 1-12 hours EcoPayz Immediate 1-12 hours Neteller Immediate 1-12 hours AstroPay Immediate 1-2 days Paysafecard Immediate 1-2 days Neosurf Immediate 1-2 days Bank Transfers 2-3 business days 3-5 business days Bitcoin About 30 minutes About 30 minutes Ethereum About 30 minutes

Card payments

Standard card payment providers such as Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay offer fast and secure money transfers worldwide. To use a credit or debit card, players enter their card details into the casino cashier and can make a deposit.

E-wallets

Electronic wallets offer greater security as they do not directly link the user’s bank account to the casino. Players can simply fund their account via an e-wallet. The most popular e-wallets are Skrill, EcoPayz and Neteller.

Prepaid cards

Prepaid cards like AstroPay, Paysafecard and Neosurf are great options for those who value privacy. They allow you to make anonymous deposits without having to link your bank account or personal details to the casino.

Bank transfers

Many players prefer bank transfers for deposits and withdrawals. However, it should be noted that the speed of transfers can vary depending on the bank and geographical location.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies offer players anonymity, fast payment processing, and often free transfers. The most popular cryptocurrencies in online casinos are Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Responsible Gaming Measures

As a good practice, a casino should offer players the opportunity to set various limits for themselves, while encouraging and motivating them to use these tools for responsible gaming!

Measures to prevent gambling addiction:

Players should be able to set limits on the size of their deposits, choosing daily, weekly or monthly limits for responsible gaming.

Players should be able to set limits on both time and money spent, either system-wide or specifically for each product.

Players should be able to temporarily block themselves from playing certain games or game types to prevent overuse.

Players should have the option to immediately lower their limits, but there should be a minimum 24-hour waiting period before increasing or removing limits to ensure reasonable consideration and player well-being.

Game play automatically stops when a pre-set limit – whether it’s time, money, or a certain game type limit – is reached to ensure responsible gaming.

FAQ

Let’s take a look at some frequently asked questions that players have about playing at offshore casinos.

1. How to play safely in an offshore casino?

To play safely at a offshore casino, you should check where the casino’s license is from. For example, a license issued by the Malta Gaming Authority is reliable enough for playing at offshore casinos.

2. What distinguishes offshore casinos from British online casinos?

The main difference is that offshore casinos do not have a license from the UKGC. Also, most of the best offshore casinos do not offer the online banking options of banks operating in the UK for making deposits and withdrawals, which are available at British online casinos. In addition, sometimes you have to use a VPN to play at a offshore casino.

3. Is it legal to play at an offshore casino?

Playing at offshore casinos is certainly legal, although the risks of playing at an offshore casino are slightly higher for the player in terms of the security of their funds.

4. What are the main risks when playing in a offshore casino?

The main risk is that if you fail to receive your winnings from a offshore casino, it is not possible to contact British authorities for help, but you must rely on and trust the actions of offshore authorities.

