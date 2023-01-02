The Three Biggest Sports Events to Look Forward to in 2023

With the physical restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic well and truly behind us across the world, 2023 is braced to be an excellent year of sport. From World Cups to new events, there is plenty of action for fans of all types of sports. Here’s a look at three of the most exciting sports events coming up in 2023.



The Rugby World Cup

Happening once every four years, the Rugby World Cup is the pinnacle of rugby glory. Many nations base their coach and team selections around a four-year cycle specifically with the intention of putting their best foot forward to win a Rugby World Cup, so some fierce competition can be expected.

This should be a particularly exciting edition of the tournament, given how competitive world rugby is right now. For once, the Southern Hemisphere is not the dominant force that it has become accustomed to being, with Ireland and France holding the top two spots in the global rankings right now. The All Blacks will be looking to bounce back from a rocky 2022 season to win a record-breaking fourth title, while South Africa will be eager to defend their title. Add to this the incentive of France playing in front of a home crowd, and it should be a spectacle to watch.

The Rugby World Cup 2023 kicks off on the 8th of September 2023 in France.

The Cricket World Cup

Cricket continues to flourish as a sport as well, with another Cricket World Cup coming up in 2023.

This tournament will be played in the One Day International format of the game, where New Zealand is currently the No.1 ranked side. The Kiwis were cruelly defeated in the final of the previous Cricket World Cup by England, who are the No.2 ranked team currently. With the tournament being hosted by cricketing powerhouse India, and other in-form nations such as Australia and Pakistan peaking at the right time, this event should feature some fascinating cricket.

The tournament will begin in October 2023 in India and is the 13th time the event has been held in its history. Outright winner betting markets are open now, and you can find the best sports betting sites with Betting.com to make a wager on the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup.

The World Urban Games

For those who aren’t fans of conventional sports such as rugby, football, or cricket, then the World Urban Games are a great sports event coming up this year that is a little alternative.

Right now, the World Urban Games features no Olympic games—instead, it revolves around new-generation sports, and is organised by the Global Association of International Sports Federations. In its inaugural edition in 2019, sports such as break dancing, three-on-three basketball, parkour, freestyle BMX, and laser run were featured. The event is wildly popular, and is a great place to go for those interested in the future of sports as well.

The World Urban Games will return to Budapest, Hungary in September 2023.

