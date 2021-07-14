The Return of Sporting Excitement

By

After the horrors of sports in 2020, we look at all the action around the globe in 2021. Sports fans the world over have been waiting with baited breath for some real action and there was a plethora to get excited about in the first six months. For those looking to further increase their excitement, there’s plenty of gambling sites around to cash in on your picks and with another six months to go, lots of action to come.

Let’s hope 2021 can make up for the lack of anything positive from last year, and cure our boredom the sporting hiatus has conjured.

The First Half of 2021

Football

The highlight of 2021 has to be the delayed 2020 Euro and with its completion, our champions have finally been crowned. No, it wasn’t meant to be for the Three Lions and it certainly won’t be remembered as the year it finally came home. But for the Italians, Roberto Mancini has certainly been a revelation.

Taking the reins of the blues in May 2018, Mancini inherited an Italian team that was ranked a lowly 21 by FIFA in August ‘18; their lowest ever ranking. They were a team in disarray that lacked both motivation and passion, something Italia was always renowned.

By October 2019, Mancini’s worth was showing as they qualified for Euro 2020 with three games to spare, beating Greece 2-0 at home. They went on to qualify with 10 wins from all 10 games who are only the seventh national team to do so. After the pandemic delay, 2021 saw them sprint through the pool stages unbeaten, destroy Austria in the final 16 and see off both Belgium and Spain in the finals.

Their hard-fought win over England in the final didn’t just show the world they’re the best in Europe, but was their 34th win in a row. For Mancini to turn this team around from their lowest ranking in history to their biggest ever winning streak is unfathomable. To put further perspective to their feat, their previous streak of 30 games unbeaten included their 1936 Olympic Gold and 1938 World Cup title under Vittorio Pozzo. In Mancini, another legend has been born.

Cricket

The inaugural World Test Championship final was held in June and with New Zealand and India facing off, it was the epitome of David vs Goliath. India not only with a population of 1.3 billion vs the lowly 5.2 million Kiwi’s, but cricket is the complete way of life in the sub-continent, as rugby is to the New Zealanders. Not many gave the team from down-under a chance, and rightly so.

But no one told the Black Caps and in a match that was truly a “test” in every sense of the world, the Kiwi’s not only took the cup, but proved to the world that a team of superstars was nothing without that team mentality to back it up. No one could say that the spirit shown by New Zealand was anything other than exemplary and gracious beyond sport. Their first world title, there will only ever be one inaugural winner, and that honour certainly befits the Black Caps.

Tennis

Wimbledon 2021 certainly saw its share of upsets with Serena Williams bowing out to injury in the first round and Federer falling to Hurkacz in the quarters. British favourite Andy Murray did incredibly well to come back from a second and third set loss to reach the third round, only to bow out to Shapovalov in straight sets.

But the talk of the tournament has got to be the 20th title for Djokovic, equally both Nadal and Federer’s feat and putting him in prime position this year to finally become the greatest player of his era. Long has he lived in the shadow of his rivals who continue to bolster crowd support wherever they play. Unlike Djokovic, who barely raised a murmur from the finals crowd who were certainly backing the under-dog. Time for the Serbian to turn his back on the neutral fan base for good and focus on getting his name forever in the record books. Bring on the US Open.

NFL

You can’t mention 2021 in NFL circles and not have Tom Brady’s name come up. Not only was Super Bowl LV the first for the veteran away from the Patriots, but at just 43 years young, he was also the oldest ever Super Bowl player. He didn’t just make history for his age though, his talent and skill were also in play.

When it came to the quarterbacks, this final was about the 20-year veteran vs the up-and-coming youth of Patrick Mahomes. Although Mahomes didn’t play particularly bad, he was completely outshone by Brady who completed 21 of 29, including three TD passes. He not only showed he still has what it takes, he did it in style winning the Super Bowl MVP Award for the fifth time in his career.

The Second Half of 2021

With the 2021 NFL season about to kick off, can the Buccaneers do it two in a row? Baseball fans had better pencil in November 3rd for the potential Game 7 of the World Series and the Olympics in Japan is all set for July 23rd, albeit without fans in the stands as is currently announced.

The Rugby League World Cup is scheduled for its opening match on October 23rd between hosts England and Samoa in Newcastle and the British and Irish Lions will face tough competition from a South African side that has seen very little rugby since winning in 2019.

Add to this a little Ryder Cup action, the British Grand Prix and the Melbourne Cup and we’re in for plenty of excitement in the back half of the year.

