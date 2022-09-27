The most popular extreme sports

Extreme sports for many of us seem too difficult to practice. For many years they have attracted adrenaline lovers. The risks associated with them allow testing a person’s physical and mental endurance. The list of sports considered extreme for many years has been growing steadily – new disciplines appear regularly, competitions that attract a large, thrill-hungry audience are organized more and more often nowadays. What are extreme sports and what does their practice entail? What types are highlighted? Which sports are classified as extreme? What are the advantages of practicing them? Let’s get acquainted with the most difficult sports. Find out if they are made for you.

Free solo climbing

Free solo also known as solo climbing is a popular extreme sport that is similar to classic rock climbing. The most important difference is the absence of belay ropes, harnesses, protectors or any supportive elements. It is a way of climbing that has a lot to do with the strength and skill of the climber. Practitioners of solo climbing must be technically well-trained. They also need to be able to handle their own body weight with arm and leg strength. There are many risks associated with the sport, most notably the changing weather conditions. One mistake can actually mean death for the climber. Despite the obvious risks, free climbing still has many enthusiasts.

Bungee jumping

Another well-known extreme sport today is bungee jumping. These are jumps performed from a great height, on a long rope made of densely braided rubber fibers. The rubber is attached to the jumping person's legs. The origins of the sport can be traced back to Pentecost Island in the South Pacific. The locals there performed jumps from bamboo towers, belayed by ropes tied to their ankles. It was a tradition meant to ensure the tribe's good fortune and prosperity. Today bungee jumping is a very popular form of entertainment. Undoubtedly, their advantage is their accessibility, as well as the ability to choose the height from which you want to jump. We don't have to push ourselves to the highest peaks right away.

Wingsuit flying

Popular extreme sports are practiced not only on land or in water. A good example of this is wingsuit flying. This sport involves flying in the air in a special suit. The suit, which resembles the wings of a bird, increases the surface area of the jumper by using a special material between the jumping person’s arms and legs, which allows him to float during the flight. One may wonder how to land safely after such a jump? Well, the flight ends with the opening of the parachute, allowing the jumper to safely approach the landing on the ground. The extreme nature of this popular sport means that it is not available to everyone. In order to take part in flying in a wingsuit, at least 200 parachute jumps are required, justifying that it is one of the most dangerous extreme sports actively practiced in the world.

Scuba diving

Another suggestion concerns sports practiced in the water. Specialized equipment makes it possible to go deep underwater, as well as to admire nature living on the bottoms of lakes, seas and oceans. Oxygen cylinders make it possible to stay underwater for a long time without surfacing, which contributes to the comfort and pleasure of exploring underwater areas. Nevertheless, the facts are that diving requires great courage, poise and excellent swimming skills. It is certainly not a sport for people who panic and are unable to remain calm.

Parachute jumping

Parachute jumping is a very popular aerial sport in which people jump from an aircraft usually from a height of several kilometers. Beginners take tandem jumps with an experienced instructor. Then, after passing a series of courses, we can do it ourselves. However, the sport requires a lot of money to practice regularly. Once again, it is important to remain calm and able to control ourselves in stressful situations. Nevertheless, the sensations when jumping from such a height must be indescribable.

