The most impressive performances at the RWC so far

The Rugby World Cup is only a couple of weeks old, but certain teams have already started to dominate the headlines.

From shock results and major upsets to dominant performances and statement wins, we’ve analyzed all the latest Rugby World Cup news and results to find the most impressive performances from the tournament so far. Here are our top picks…

France put down a marker against the All Blacks

The tournament’s opening fixture was perhaps its most hotly anticipated: hosts France vs the mighty All Blacks.

Going into the game, New Zealand had never lost a match in the pool stage of the Rugby World Cup. However, in a packed and hostile Stade de France, they came out second best against Les Bleus.

Despite scoring a try after only two minutes, the All Blacks were stunned by the impressive French side, who gradually took control of the game. Led by the boot of Thomas Ramos (who scored five penalties and a conversion), Les Bleus piled on scoreboard pressure and left the All Blacks stunned.

The final score of 27-13 accurately reflected France’s dominance and left New Zealand with plenty of pondering to do.

Ireland show why they’re number one in the world

Despite being ranked as the top international side in the world, Ireland flew into the Rugby World Cup somewhat under the radar. However, in their first two matches, they’ve shown exactly how much a force they can be.

In their opening game, they dismantled a spirited Romania side 82-8. They then followed this up with a 59-16 victory over a physically imposing and highly skilled Tonga team who many pundits expected to cause the Irish some problems.

Admittedly, Ireland’s upcoming games against South Africa and Scotland will both provide much bigger tests. But, for now, Ireland look good to get past the quarter-final stage for the first time in their history.

Fiji shock Australia

So far, the tournament’s most shocking result has been Fiji’s 22-15 victory over Australia. After all, it’s the first time Fiji have beaten Australia in 69 years!

Australia were described as ‘sloppy’ by their head coach Eddie Jones, but this result was all about Fiji, who outran, out tackled and outfought an Australia side that conceded a whopping 18 penalties. This allowed Fiji’s young scrum-half, Simione Kuruvoli, to control the score with his goal kicking and lead Fiji to a famous win.

Which of these three teams has impressed you the most at this year’s Rugby World Cup? Leave a reply below and let us know.

