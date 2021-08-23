The Life after a legend: The Victory of Lamont Jacobs and The 100m Sprinters Who Stepped Into Bolt’s Shoes in Tokyo Olympics

By

Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs secured the popular men’s 100 meters Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The victory saw him step into the shoes of former sprint star Usain Bolt.

Jacob’s win also enabled him to set a new European record of 9.80 seconds. American Fred Kerley settled for silver, having finished the sprint in 9.84 seconds. Canada’s Andre de Grasse won bronze, clocking 9.89 seconds. De Grasse had also won bronze in the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The finalists were introduced in a colorful show of lights. It all started with the stadium lights being shut off. Then, 12 projectors cast 3D images of the world focusing on the Tokyo skyline. It also projected the name of the sprinters.

As the lights came back on, there was a tense moment as Zharnel Hughes was disqualified after a false start. However, the Briton who was on lane four did not even bother questioning his disqualification.

Among the finalists was Jacobs clad in light blue singlet and lycra shorts on lane three. The new champion made an excellent start holding his nerve to power through the finish line.

The Italian finished in style as his fellow countryman Gianmarco Tamberi was waiting for him at the finish line with open arms. Tamberi had himself won Gold in the men’s high jump and had come to cheer Jacobs on.

The Buildup to the Final Was Underwhelming

The race happened in smothering temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius. The buildup was underwhelming as one of the hot favorites, Trayvon Bromell, bowed out of the tournament at the semi-finals.

During the same semi-finals, China’s Su Bingtian and Jacobs went against odds to set Asian and European records. This was also the first 100-meter final since 2004 in Athens in which Usain Bolt was not participating.

After Athens, Bolt went on to win three consecutive Olympic Gold medals in Beijing, London, and Rio de Janeiro. He also won three successive 200-meter crowns. These achievements cemented Bolt as the king of short races in the world.

The Tokyo edition of the 100-meters finals was devoid of the pomp of Bolt’s glory years. But, despite the circus, it was clear that the world missed the charismatic Jamaican who not only dominated the sprints and also captivated audiences worldwide.

Andre De Grasse Ran a Personal Best

Canada’s Andre De Grasse recorded a personal best in the 100 meters race to win the bronze medal. Having clinched bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, the Canadian also did his best in the race to succeed Bolt.

De Grasse came into the Olympics with the weight of the Canadians on his shoulders. The Canadian sprinter spoke to Betway Insider, and he claimed that it felt awesome to carry that weight. However, he also revealed that he felt more experienced and felt good to inspire young ones with his great performances.

Jacobs Road to Glory

After winning the race, Jacobs claimed that it felt fantastic and it was a dream come true. He also claimed that he was inspired after his counterpart Gianmarco won Gold.

Entering the finals race, Jacobs claims that he knew he was not the favorite, so he just gave his best. Luckily, he had a great start and emerged the winner.

Jacobs also claimed that he made two key changes that helped him improve. The first move was his move to Rome, where he established a great team around him. The team included a mental coach, a chiropractor, and a nutritionist. After that, his mental coach swayed him to get in touch with his father. He had a non-functional relationship with his father since the parents broke up. That strategy worked, as Jacobs claims it gave him an energy boost.

Kerley Ran a Personal Best

American Fred Kerley also ran a personal best time of 9.84 seconds to win the silver medal. Kerley had initially registered 9.96 seconds in the semi-finals. The American, 19, has also set himself up as a possible successor to Bolt’s crown.

He also made history by becoming one in three men in world history to run a sub-10 second in 100 meters (9.84) and a sub-20 seconds in the 200 meters race (19.90) and a sub-44 second in the 400 meters (43.64) in their athletics career.

Bottom Line

It is an interesting time for the men’s short races. After Usain Bolt’s retirement, all the emerging athletes will be looking to fit into his big shoes. Based on the performances at the Olympics, it seems that multiple athletes are determined to fill these prestigious boots.

At the moment, Jacobs seems to have taken the lead in that race as the others follow. Moreover, Kerley and De Grasse have also demonstrated that they have what it takes to inherit the mantle.

But, you can also not overlook other top athletes who faced various challenges at the Olympics. So, who do you think is Bolt’s heir apparent?