The last five winners of the Irish Greyhound Derby

(Stock ID: 2333805487)

The countdown is on to the 2025 Irish Greyhound Derby final, which takes place at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium on September 27. With greyhound betting markets starting to heat up, punters are already looking for clues—and we’re breaking down today’s key runners by first revisiting the last five champions who’ve left their mark on this iconic competition.

2020: Newinn Taylor

Trainer: Graham Holland

A Graham Holland-trained great, Newinn Taylor entered the Derby as a rising star—and left it a household name. The black dog claimed his 16th win in just 18 starts when landing the 2020 final, demonstrating electric early speed and a champion’s mentality throughout the tournament. His victory was pivotal in laying the foundations for Holland’s dominance over the decade.

2021: Susie Sapphire

Trainer: Owen McKenna

One of the most popular winners in Derby history, Susie Sapphire made headlines as the first bitch to win the Irish Greyhound Derby since 1999. Unbeaten through all six rounds, she was a joy to watch, combining early pace with a relentless finishing kick. Her trainer, Owen McKenna, masterminded a perfect campaign, and her name remains a fan favourite even today.

Sussie Sapphire was named the Supreme Greyhound of the Year, Bitch of the Year and Future Star of the Year at the sport’s annual award ceremony in 2021, and claimed a grand total of €184,635 in prize money during her illustrious career.

2022: Born Warrior

Trainer: Jennifer O’Donnell

Jennifer O’Donnell’s breakthrough success came the year prior with Born Warrior, a powerful and determined performer who handled every stage of the competition with class. The win marked a special moment for Jennifer, who followed in her father’s and grandfather’s footsteps—both legendary figures in Irish greyhound racing. This was more than just a win—it was a continuation of a proud family legacy.

2023: The Other Kobe

Trainer: Jennifer O’Donnell

An historic moment for both dog and trainer. The Other Kobe, a full brother to 2022 champion Born Warrior, secured back-to-back Derby victories for O’Donnell, a rising star with a famous racing pedigree. Even more remarkably, both dogs hailed from the same litter—a feat never before seen in the long history of the competition.

2024: Bockos Diamond

Trainer: Graham Holland

In 2024, Bockos Diamond delivered a Derby campaign for the ages. The Holland-trained star was utterly flawless across all six rounds, setting multiple track records on his way to victory. His consistent brilliance saw him become the shortest-priced winner in Irish Derby history. It was a record-equalling fourth win in the race for Holland, who remains one of the most respected trainers on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Bockos Diamond was the 11/10 favourite for the English Greyhound Derby but was beaten by 10/1 outsider Droopys Plunge—trained by Patrick Janssesn—by a length and a half in the final in a major upset at Towcester.

—

Holland’s popular dog remains the 4/1 ante-post favourite to defend his Irish Greyhound Derby crown and faces potential competition from the likes of Cheap Sandwiches—who was fourth in the English Greyhound Derby final—and 2024 Juvenile Classic winner Callaway Knegare.

Related Posts via Categories