The Importance of Literature for Football Players at the University: To Be or Not to Be

As a young energetic person with a passion for soccer, you will need to make huge sacrifices to become a great player. This could mean spending most of your time away from home, giving up free time, and having a less social life. However, your academic studies should never be neglected or compromised while pursuing a professional football career.

Fortunately, apart from the fact that your education will come in handy a few years later, academic study can improve your intelligence and game on the field. Instead of sacrificing your academic studies, students must learn how to balance between academics and soccer.

Literature improves your game

Literature should never be seen as a hindrance to your success in soccer. Instead, you should see it as an advantage. Intellectual stimulation plays an integral role in building a winner mentality. Academic success often complements and boosts success on the field.

The works of Shakespeare: Macbeth, Hamlet, etc. is important from the point of view of creating the worldview of student soccer players. Sometimes it is not necessary to read the whole of Hamlet, sometimes it is enough to read the reviews, essay or articles on this topic. So with examples of essays on the topic of Hamlet, you can find at https://eduzaurus.com/free-essay-samples/hamlet/, where professional linguists have written thousands of essay examples so that you have the opportunity to find more information about the literature you need.

Players who study literature learn to stay focused and disciplined in the long run. They also have an easy time developing natural intelligence which is required to apply different tactics and techniques on the pitch. A well-educated footballer will have an easy time coping with other professionals in the club such as coaches, agents, accountants, and the media.

Good students make better players

Research studies have shown that academic study leads to improved performance in the field. According to the Center of Olympic Studies, balancing academic interests with sports helps in putting the player’s performance and training into perspective. And this allows them to deal with sporting challenges effectively. The study revealed that integrating these two elements helps players refine and develop essential life skills.

Some of these skills include teamwork, planning, leadership, goal setting, commitment, and the ability to prioritize success in sporting and academic domains. Additionally, research studies have made it clear that combining training and studying not only helps in maintain some sense of perspective but also stimulates the mind and relieves stress. And this improves their performance on the pitch.

The act of balancing between school and sports

Now that you have a lot of things to do, you need to work with a plan. At the university, the teacher will provide a syllabus. With this syllabus, you can easily create a study schedule. Set reminders on your phone and computer to remember all the important dates and make preparations. Every Sunday, find time to prepare for the upcoming week.

Plan study time around training and game time. Remember, studies come before sports. However, you should never miss a sports event because you are working on an assignment that you didn’t study for. Having a clear and solid plan will help you perform all your team functions.

Sacrifice

As a player, you should always prioritize, family, and academics above everything else. Everything else should come after you’ve handled these two important areas. Think of the time you spend playing video games or watching Netflix that you could be spending on studies or assignments. You have to sacrifice sleep, video games, or hanging out with your friends to achieve your goals in both fields. If you manage your time effectively, you’ll have a lot of time left every day.

Attend classes

This one seems obvious. But you’ll be surprised by the number of students who skip classes regularly. This may not seriously affect a regular student who has a lot of time to make up for them. However, for a footballer, it’s quite detrimental.

Keep in mind that you’ll be spending at least 30 hours on the field every week. To avoid problems in the long run, attend all your classes, and always take notes. This will help you understand concepts, complete assignments on time, and get good grades. Every hour spent out of class will force you to spend more time trying to understand the concepts that you missed.

Conclusion

Professional football and academics are not for everyone in college. It’s hard to manage football and school simultaneously. To excel in both fields, you have to spend time developing and improving the essential skills in both. Effective time management is the key to your success. Always work with plans. Most importantly, attend all classes.

This simple act will save you a lot of time in the long run. Finally, don’t hesitate to ask for help when you get stuck. Your coach or professor is there to help you achieve your goals. No one will think less of you when you seek help. Remember, good students, make better players.

