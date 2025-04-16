In a significant business move that underscores its ambitious global expansion strategy, gaming technology company SPRIBE has secured multi-year partnership deals with UFC and WWE. The agreements, finalized in January 2025, place the company’s flagship game Aviator at the center of two of the world’s most recognizable sports entertainment platforms, creating unprecedented visibility for the innovative gaming software developer.

Strategic Partnerships for Global Reach

SPRIBE, founded in 2018 by David Natroshvili, has established itself as a leading force in the iGaming software market with its hit multiplayer crash game Aviator. The new partnerships mark a watershed moment for the company as it seeks to penetrate key global markets, particularly in the United States, Brazil, and India.

“SPRIBE’s strategic partnerships with household names around the world, like UFC and WWE as well as AC Milan, enable us to capitalize on emerging markets, including India, where demand for our unique online gaming experiences is growing exponentially,” said David Natroshvili, founder and CEO of SPRIBE.

The comprehensive sponsorship agreements include prominent visibility for Aviator across major UFC and WWE events. Under the terms with UFC, the Aviator logo will appear on the Octagon canvas at every UFC event worldwide. For WWE, Aviator branding will be showcased at select marquee events, further amplifying the game’s visibility among global audiences.

These placements are strategically designed to maximize exposure, with UFC and WWE collectively commanding massive international audiences across 170 countries. The partnerships also include integrated social media campaigns and premium hospitality experiences tailored to engage millions of fans across different demographics.

The Rise of a Gaming Phenomenon

Since launching Aviator in 2019, SPRIBE has transformed the gaming landscape with its innovative approach to player engagement. What began as a novel concept has now become a major phenomenon in the iGaming industry, particularly in the multiplayer crash game genre.

The game’s popularity is evidenced by its impressive metrics. According to David Natroshvili in a recent interview, Aviator has reached 42 million monthly active players globally, with the platform processing over 350,000 bets per minute. This remarkable traction has made Aviator the number one crash game in the world by market share.

The game’s appeal lies in its simple yet engaging premise. As one gaming review explains, “In it, a plane takes off, soaring higher until it disappears and reappears in the next round. As it climbs, a rising multiplier signals potential rewards, ranging from 1x to 1,000,000x your stake. The goal is to bet before it flies and cash out before it vanishes from the screen.”

This straightforward yet thrilling gameplay has resonated with players worldwide, particularly among younger demographics. As Giorgi Tsutskiridze, chief commercial officer at SPRIBE, noted, crash games have seen a steady rise in popularity “especially among the Gen Z and millennial demographic.”

Key Growth Markets in Focus

The partnerships with UFC and WWE align perfectly with SPRIBE’s strategy to expand into key growth markets. While Aviator has already achieved significant success in over 60 countries, including Brazil and India, the United States remains a primary target for expansion.

India, in particular, has emerged as a standout market for SPRIBE. The company has seen unprecedented player acquisition in India, driven by partnerships with leading local operators. This growth reflects India’s dynamic digital landscape, characterized by increasing smartphone penetration and a young, tech-savvy population.

“This partnership isn’t about immediate ROI; it’s about long-term positioning,” Natroshvili explained in the documentation provided. “We want to further cement our leadership as a top software developer, as well as an entertainment-tech market leader capable of holding its own alongside global powerhouses like UFC and WWE.”

The Vision Behind SPRIBE

David Natroshvili’s leadership has been central to SPRIBE’s remarkable trajectory. With a diverse background that includes key roles in both government and business, Natroshvili brought a unique perspective to the gaming industry when he founded SPRIBE.

In a recent interview, Natroshvili emphasized that one of SPRIBE’s core strategies is to “prioritize player engagement and simplicity in design. Aviator was one of our earliest innovations that transformed our outlook on the power of simplicity in gaming.”

This philosophy has guided SPRIBE’s approach to game development and business partnerships. Rather than creating traditional casino games, the company has focused on building innovative experiences that combine strategy, social elements, and engaging gameplay.

When asked about the company’s origins, Natroshvili explained, “SPRIBE was founded with a clear vision—to bring something entirely new to the igaming industry. In 2018, we saw that traditional casino games were stagnating, and there was a growing demand for social, skill-based experiences.”

Commitment to Responsible Gaming

As SPRIBE expands its global footprint, the company maintains a strong commitment to responsible gaming practices. This approach is particularly important as they enter new markets with varying regulatory frameworks.

Natroshvili emphasizes that SPRIBE “is committed to ensuring that its gaming experiences align with India’s cultural and regulatory frameworks.” The company works closely with local partners to promote responsible use of online platforms, which includes allowing only adults aged 18 and up to create user accounts.

“Online gaming should always be about fun and inclusion,” the CEO stated in his commentary about the partnerships. “We are dedicated to building platforms that players can both enjoy and trust.”

The Path Forward

Looking ahead, SPRIBE plans to leverage these partnerships to introduce Aviator to millions of new players worldwide. The company envisions co-branded activations, exclusive content integrations, and localized campaigns designed to resonate with different regional audiences.

Nicholas Smith, Vice President of Global Partnerships for TKO, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “Much like UFC and WWE, Aviator is a pioneer in its own industry, reshaping the iGaming landscape with innovative, immersive, and engaging consumer experiences.”

The partnerships represent more than just marketing opportunities; they signal SPRIBE’s ambition to establish itself as a global entertainment brand. By aligning with UFC and WWE, SPRIBE is positioning Aviator at the intersection of gaming, sports, and entertainment—a strategic move that could redefine how players engage with online gaming content.

Innovation as a Driving Force

SPRIBE’s success story underscores the impact of innovation in the competitive gaming landscape. By creating experiences that challenge conventional gaming formats, the company has carved out a unique position in an industry often dominated by traditional casino games.

“For me, leadership is about three key things—innovation, adaptability, and strategic execution,” Natroshvili explained when discussing his approach to running SPRIBE. “The igaming industry evolves rapidly, and staying ahead means embracing bold ideas and taking calculated risks.”

This commitment to innovation extends beyond Aviator to SPRIBE’s broader product development strategy. The company continues to invest in research and development, exploring new gameplay concepts and technologies that could shape the future of interactive entertainment.

Looking Back to Look Ahead

SPRIBE’s partnerships with UFC and WWE represent a significant milestone in the company’s journey from startup to global gaming leader. By leveraging these high-profile platforms, SPRIBE is poised to introduce Aviator to new audiences and strengthen its position in key markets around the world.

As David Natroshvili and his team execute this ambitious expansion strategy, they remain focused on the core principles that have driven SPRIBE’s success: player engagement, innovation, and strategic partnerships. With Aviator continuing to gain traction globally and new markets opening up, SPRIBE’s trajectory suggests that the company’s influence in the gaming industry will only continue to grow.

For players, operators, and industry observers alike, SPRIBE’s story offers a compelling example of how innovative thinking and strategic execution can transform a simple gaming concept into a global entertainment phenomenon.

