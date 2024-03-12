Spotting A Poker Cheat: Hacks To Win At Online Casino Games

Cheating in poker is as old as the game itself. Some even make movies about it. It looks exciting and interesting, but only while the action takes place on the screen. No one wants to face it while playing online casino games. And no matter what fraud schemes are uncovered, there are still those who could come up with something new. Let’s find out how to spot a poker cheat for a perfect game at SlotsPalace Australia.

How To Spot A Cheat: Is It Possible?

One of the most common sayings of cheaters sounds like this: “If you don’t cheat, you don’t live.” It can be interpreted differently, and everyone chooses their own way, but few people would like to be cheated.

With the advent of modern technology, poker moved online to sites where you can play a variety of poker online casino games. And by the way, the online system is hard to cheat, as such companies have entire departments in place to ensure the safety of their customers and themselves. So users of legal online casinos are in safe hands.

But if you are playing private games live, here you need to keep your eyes wide open. Of course, there may be bona fide players gathered at the table, and most poker bouts are fair. However, that didn’t stop us from collecting signs that will help you figure out a poker cheater and that you’re about to be cheated.

Marked Cards

Marked cards at the poker table can give players an unfair advantage. The very idea of a deck of cards is that you never know what cards you might be dealt. A poker player uses only his skills and knowledge during the process.

But some people prepare cards in advance and mark them so they know what hand their opponent has. Are you thinking about a bent corner, a wiped shirt, or a small rip? That’s the right way to think about it. If you see such cards when dealt, demand a deck change.

But it may not be that simple if you are dealing with real scammers and not amateurs. There may be a mark on the card that you won’t even see. For example, it will be drawn with a marker or ink, which is detected only with the help of special devices. There’s nothing you can do about it.

Private Games

If you play online casino games, you are automatically protected from cheating. Offline casinos also have security systems set up; there are cameras everywhere, and any wrongdoing will make the staff dial the police.

In online casinos, the system is automated. Any violation will result in a ban and fines because players conclude a user agreement and leave their verified data.

But what can you say about it if you are invited to a private game? Let’s say it could be a circle of your acquaintances, colleagues, or classmates. But who is ensuring a safe and honest process? “Trust, but verify” — this motto is just right in such a situation.

Collusions

Poker knows not a few cases where unfamiliar players at the table actually turn out to be familiar with each other. Moreover, they are in collusion to ensure their winnings. You are unlikely to identify these players, but be careful with the rest.

For example, pay attention to those who are out of the game, but standing nearby. Don’t listen to “friendly” advice from strangers and do not get distracted by girls who are suddenly interested in your game. They may be in cahoots with someone.

Hidden Chips

There is a rule in poker that says that the chips of a higher value player should be clearly visible to other poker players at the table. But if these are not online casino games, some people still manage to hide them.

For example, one famous player at some tournament got confused about the number of his chips, panicked, and went all-in. An accident? Not at all. You need to learn how to read the actions of your opponents.

