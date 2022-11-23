Savvy Premier League outrights worth considering before the World Cup break

November 2022 is the month every football fan has been waiting for. At last, Qatar 2022 is almost upon us. The to-ing and fro-ing in the European domestic leagues will be forgotten for a month, with the EPL, Bundesliga and all the rest placed on hiatus till the new World Cup winner is crowned. The truth be told, domestic football has practically been forgotten already, receiving the sort of cursory attention given to routine tasks in the weeks before Christmas.

This is particularly the case at the bookmakers. Online sportsbetting sites currently have millions placing last minute outrights and prop bets on the World Cup. This means EPL betting volumes are far lower than usual. Fewer people betting on something implies more generous odds, so this is the ideal time to lay down a few outrights. So before you dash off to get immersed in the World Cup preparations, let's take five minutes to check out some savvy EPL wagers worth looking at while everyone else is focused on Qatar.

Backing a winner

Even though they are currently second in the table, Manchester City are still odds on favourites for the EPL title. The fact that Arsenal are a 7-1 shot despite their current three point lead tells you exactly what the bookies think of their long term prospects. Realistically, it is hard to see past City, but if you want to take a punt on a long shot, make it worthwhile. Some bookmakers have third placed Manchester United as long as 50-1, which has got to be worth at least $5 of anyone’s money.

Brentford could struggle

Predicting who will end the season in the relegation zone is a little ghoulish, but lay your bets early and you can get some great prices. Notts Forest are currently propping up the table, accompanied by Wolves and Leicester City. If you’re going to bet on anyone to go down, history suggests that having survived their first season in the top tier, doing it a second time could be a harder proposition for Brentford. They are currently well clear of the relegation zone in 11th ,and bookies are offering 6/1 odds. With fixtures against Manchester City then Tottenham looming, those could shorten towards even money very rapidly, so grab them while they are hot.

Wolves will recover

Conversely from Brentford, Wolverhampton are currently in the relegation zone. It’s hard to believe they will stay there – in fact they will almost certainly start ascending the table after The World Cup and Christmas are out of the way. You can get odds as long as 12/1 if you fancy their chances of recovering all the way to the top half of the table. With teams like Brighton and Fulham currently up there and waiting to be displaced, that’s a very tempting proposition. Like the previous one, those odds won’t stay that way for long when Wolves start stringing some wins together.

