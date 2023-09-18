Rugby World Cup: Can the All Blacks Go All the Way?

Image by Monica Volpin from Pixabay

Ah, the Rugby World Cup: the pinnacle of international rugby, where legends are made and legacies are solidified. When discussing the giants of this tournament, the All Blacks, New Zealand’s gem, instantly come to mind. With an astounding three titles, a second-place finish, and 49 wins under their belts, they’ve become synonymous with World Cup dominance. Who can forget their monumental wins in 1987, 2011, and their back-to-back triumph in 2015? In 2019, they looked set for a treble until England halted their dreams in Japan. Now, as France plays host to the 10th edition of this global spectacle, the question on everyone’s lips is: Can the All Blacks go all the way again?

Background and All Black’s History

Leading up to this year’s World Cup, the All Blacks’ performance in their warm-up matches was a mixed bag. A nail-biting win against Australia in Dunedin, followed by a humbling at Twickenham against the Springboks. But despite these results, their prowess cannot be overlooked. Players like Beauden Barrett, Rieko Ioane, and Aaron Smith have been pivotal, showcasing their world-class abilities on numerous occasions.

Strengths of the All Blacks

Tactically, New Zealand boasts a rich blend of fluid backline movements and a robust forward pack, with their attacking prowess being a significant threat. Standout players? Where do we start? The ever-reliable Richie Mo’unga orchestrates the play beautifully, while the Barrett brothers, Jordie and Beauden, constantly add that touch of genius. The depth in the squad is enviable, with each player capable of producing match-winning performances.

Ian Foster, their head coach, understands the historical edge the All Blacks have had, both mentally and physically. This edge, paired with their unrivalled Haka, has often left opposition teams trembling even before the whistle blows.

Challenges Faced So Far

Yet, challenges loom large. Their shocking opening defeat to hosts France showcased some vulnerabilities, especially in handling pressure. And let’s not forget Ethan de Groot’s red card against Namibia, adding disciplinary concerns to their campaign. Pundits have also expressed concerns over their defence, especially when up against fast, expansive teams.

France v New Zealand

Thomas Ramos, France’s exceptional full-back, was the catalyst for the All Blacks’ downfall. He notched five penalties and a conversion, continually pressuring the New Zealand defence. This pressure paved the way for crucial late tries from Damian Penaud and Melvyn Jaminet, handing New Zealand their first-ever defeat in the pool stages of the World Cup.

New Zealand started brightly, Telea opened the scoring for the All Blacks after 3 minutes and although Ian Foster’s team had managed to gain the upper hand again early in the second half with Mark Telea’s second try, they seemed disjointed and weary as the final whistle approached.

New Zealand v Namibia

Ethan de Groot’s last-minute red card marred what was otherwise a straightforward win for New Zealand, even as they showcased a seamless attack amidst the rain. While Namibia may not have posed much of a threat, Italy and Uruguay are expected to be tougher opponents as the All Blacks set their sights on the knockout stages. The red card, given for a high tackle on Adriaan Booysen, means a likely suspension for the loosehead prop, de Groot. Nonetheless, with 11 tries to their name, it’s evident that New Zealand rebounded effectively after their defeat to France.

Key Opposition

When looking at key rivals, teams like South Africa, England, and France stand out. Historically, the All Blacks have had the upper hand, but recent encounters, like their loss to South Africa, reveal that the gap is narrowing.

After the opening couple of games, the field is spread wide open and the trophy is there to be grabbed. Bookmakers are trying their hardest to guess who will get their hands on the trophy come the 28th October but it’s still anybody’s guess. The All Blacks find themselves in joint third with major New Zealand sportsbooks offering odds of 4/1. Meanwhile, the current favourites South Africa are 11/4 after an impressive start to the World Cup, only conceding 3 points against in their opening two games.

Fans & Atmosphere

The “Sea of Black” has always been a force to reckon with. All Blacks fans travel in droves, ensuring their team never feels too far from home. But playing in France, with the intense atmosphere and the blend of cultures, will test their mettle. The recent surge of support for the French after their win against New Zealand could be a concern for the All Blacks as they progress in the tournament.

Attention for the travelling Kiwis fanbase turns to Italy as the All Blacks host Italy in OL Stadium, Lyon on the 29th September. Whilst New Zealand will be favourites, the Itlaians promise a sterner opposition than Namibia in what should be an exciting game.

Conclusion

So, do the All Blacks have what it takes to lift the Webb Ellis trophy again? On paper, absolutely. Their squad is stacked, and their history is rich. But rugby isn’t played on paper. They’ll need to address their recent inconsistencies and capitalise on their strengths. It might just boil down to those intangible factors: mental strength, resilience, and perhaps a sprinkle of that old All Blacks magic. Whatever happens, we’re in for a treat. Strap in, rugby fans.

