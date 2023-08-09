Responsible Gaming at Online Casinos

Millions of people worldwide play at non GamStop casinos. For most players, gambling is a fun hobby and a moment of relaxation. Of course, you want it to stay that way, but sometimes that doesn’t work. Are you no longer in control of your gaming behavior? Then you probably have an addiction.

What happens when the play goes beyond innocent fun and causes serious problems for yourself or those around you? What are the symptoms of a gambling addiction, what can you do to prevent an addiction and how do you get rid of an addiction? You can read that on this page. This way the casino continues to play what it is intended for: a nice moment of relaxation.

The Seriousness & Consequences of Gambling Addiction at Non GamStop Casinos

The damage caused by gambling addiction is not limited to financial losses or relationship problems; it can have serious consequences for both mental and physical health. It is rarely limited to the person with the problem themselves. Addictions can affect everyone around that person, such as family, those in need, friends, and colleagues.

Regardless of the severity of gambling addiction, there are always consequences that negatively impact your life. At first, you may find it difficult to spend time with your family and friends, you may lose your savings or use money from your paycheck that is meant to be spent on something else. You may also have low self-confidence and feelings of guilt and shame.

Advanced damage can be more severe and more difficult to overcome. Gambling addiction can lead to conflicts with family and friends and can affect your attention at work or school, which can lead to decreased performance. You may find yourself unable to pay your car or house bills, which can have a negative knock-on effect on other areas of your life. You may also feel out of control, which can lead to depression and anxiety, or intrusive and destructive thoughts.

Early identification and support are crucial to prevent gambling addiction from spiraling out of control at non GamStop casinos. If you’ve noticed any of the above, see the Help and Treatment section below.

How Do You Play Responsibly (And Avoid Addiction)?

Of course, as a player, you can also ensure that playing remains responsible. The following tips can help you with this:

Always read the (general) terms and conditions before you start playing at a new online casino. Determine in advance a budget with which you want to play. If you know how much money you are going to play with, you also know how much you will lose. Are you crossing the border? Then you know you have to ring the bell. You can also include your budget in your account. That’s called a limit. There are different types of limits. Think of a deposit limit, a loss limit, setting breaks and self-exclusion, which means you can no longer access your account. Play free games when you are (almost) within your budget or have reached your limit. This way you experience the fun, but not the risk of losing (more) money. Plan an activity for after gambling. This also prevents you from playing longer than you intended.

Symptoms of Gambling Addiction

Gambling addiction often develops gradually. How do you discover whether playing is an addiction? Below are some of the symptoms that indicate a gambling problem. The player:

Constantly thinks about gambling and obsessively anticipates the next moment to gamble.

Spend a lot of time to get play money.

Tries to win back lost money by gambling, increasing debt.

Doesn’t gamble together, but usually alone.

Bet an increasing amount to get the same ‘kick’.

Cannot cut down or stop playing;

Secretly gamble

Lies about the time and money it takes to gamble.

Notices that relationships, work and daily rhythm are disrupted.

Experiencing withdrawal symptoms when not gambling

Steal or do anything else that is illegal.

Feels (temporarily) guilty after gambling.

FAQ About Responsible Gaming at Non GamStop Casinos

Are online casinos manipulated?

Online casinos (of course) want to make a profit, but that doesn’t mean they manipulate games. Therefore, choose a licensed casino. Then you’re definitely in the right place.

Can online casinos prevent a player from winning?

No that’s not possible. Only if there is a suspicion of fraud, collusion or other prohibited activities is a casino allowed to withhold payments. You can read that in the general terms and conditions.

Can I become an expert in online slots?

No that’s not possible. non GamStop casinos use a random number generator: an algorithm that randomly displays numbers. Therefore, what you see is always a coincidence. And the rule applies: the longer you play, the more you lose.

Are the (welcome) bonuses really lucrative?

When you first come to an online casino, you often get a pop-up with offers. Think of free spins, free games or free money. The casino likes to see you as a new customer and tries to convince you to play there. To avoid disappointment, we advise you to take a good look at the conditions. It is common for casinos to require you to wager a certain amount to be entitled to the bonus, sometimes as much as fifty times the amount of the bonus. Another condition may be that you have a limited time to redeem the bonus, for example, thirty days.

Online casinos sometimes have extra (high) bonuses for smartphones and tablets. You can use it anywhere and so the chance that you play mobile is greater. That sounds handy, but for an addicted player, not playing is an extra challenge.

