Pickleball Paddles: Weighing the Different Options for Players

A pickleball paddle is an essential piece of equipment that a player uses in a game of pickleball to hit the ball. The paddle you use is crucial to your playing style, and there are several different types of paddles with varying characteristics.

So, which pickleball paddle should you go for? With the wide variety of paddles, what works for most people may not work for you. The pickleball paddle to buy depends on your playing style, level of skill, and personal preferences. This guide will discuss the different options you have when choosing pickleball paddles. But before we get to that, let's look at a pickleball paddle.

What’s a Pickleball Paddle?

It is a wooden or composite paddle with a handle on one end and a flat, large face. The paddles face can comprise different materials, including aluminum, graphite, wood, polymer, or composite. Besides, the face should be large enough to cover more than half the size of a pickleball.

The head of the paddle should also be rounded to avoid hand and wrist injuries. This is an essential feature because most players are new to this sport and might not be used to hitting the ball with such force. Some paddles have holes to reduce weight, which could be crucial for some players.

Types of Pickleball Paddles

Wood Pickleball Paddles

Wooden paddles are usually made from maple or walnut wood. They are a good choice for beginners because they are inexpensive, durable, and have a slower response time for players looking to improve their game.

Beginners who struggle with timing will not be punished as much with this type of paddle, making it a good starting place for new players. However, wooden pickleball paddles are not as good as other options in terms of feel and power, so once players become more advanced, it is unlikely that they will continue using them.

Graphite Pickleball Paddles

Graphite pickleball paddles are among the most popular paddles available to players today. This is because graphite paddles are lightweight, durable, and cost-effective. Graphite paddles are also very easy to use, making them an excellent pick for beginners looking for higher control during gameplay. Graphite paddles are typically made from 100% graphite, so they’re very lightweight, coming in at 7 ounces or less. With this lightweight design and enhanced maneuverability, you’ll have a lot of control over the ball throughout the play.

Composite Pickleball Paddles

Composite pickleball paddles are made up of graphite, aluminum, and wood. They are the most popular paddle choice on the market today. Composite paddles have a polymer honeycomb core with a face usually made from graphite or fiberglass. The cores of composite paddles are designed to give players more control over their shots by offering good shock absorption, vibration reduction, and ball control.

Looking for the Best Type of Pickleball Paddles?

The good news is that you have many options for pickleball paddles. There are plenty of good paddles available from various brands at different price points. That makes finding the right paddle for you easier than ever and ultimately means that you can make an informed decision before you commit to buying.