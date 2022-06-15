By

For cricket and sports betting, there is a wide range of online cricket betting sites in indian rupees and do so completely legally and legally. In India, people love cricket which is why, most of the betting companies have cricket betting in their range.

A whole team of analysts work to ensure that you get the best odds on cricket events that interest you. Here is a list of the most popular sites that support INR:

Parimatch;

MelBet;

MegaPari;

4raBet;

Bethard;

BetMaster;

MostBet;

1xBet.

The sports betting market is extremely large in India, which is why we decided to write this article. Thanks to this one you will be able to find the right site to bet on cricket in INR.

How to Choose a Cricket Betting Site?

To start with, we need to assess the company by its appearance, namely by visiting the company’s official website and checking it out. You have to study every website of the company you are interested in, so that you can make a choice based on your research. Our team has prepared a list of necessary points to check:

Pay attention to the graphic component;

The quality of detail on the page;

How concise colored site of the company;

Whether the site is easy to use;

And most importantly whether you like the site.

Of course, even if the site will be very well designed, but you will not like it you will not have positive emotions. So try to find a site that will be to your liking.

Legality of Cricket Betting Sites

All betting shops are thoroughly vetted by the Indian authorities and only then are they allowed to market all their services: sports betting, cricket betting, cyber sports betting, monetary transactions and more. All of these services become perfectly legal if the company is licensed by Curacao. You can find the license details on the company’s website or you can request one from the support team.

That information is essential in order for the company to be deemed to be legitimate. All adult, law-abiding citizens, who have not been convicted of fraud, are entitled to participate in the games. We do not recommend you to raise your age at the time of registration, the information is easily verified and you risk getting blocked in the entire gaming industry.

INR Payment Systems

Cricket and sports betting companies in India use the most popular and reliable deposit and withdrawal methods for the convenience of their users. All the systems support a variety of currencies including INR. You can find different payment processors on different websites, but we have prepared for you a list of payment processors that can be used and support INR currency:

UPI;

PayTM;

Visa/MasterCard;

Skrill;

Neteller;

MuchBetter;

Cryptocurrency and others.

These are the main methods which can be used by the companies. Considering that the payment systems have been in operation for a long time in India, the approval time for transactions will not be more than 15 minutes. All transactions between banks and betting companies are secured with 256 bit SSL encryption.

Commissions

In India, all companies, especially international companies have the option of accepting payments in other currencies as well. But given that the company provides its services in India, the system will work on INR currency. So if you will be betting on cricket or sports from the territory of India, you will get minimum deposit and withdrawal charges or no more than 3.5% commission. But if your account is registered in India and you do the payment from any other country then you might get charged more commission.

It is worth mentioning that the bank charges are not set by the bookmaker’s office, but by the banks. Each company has a special section for more detailed information about commissions and limits. You are strongly advised to read it before you make any transactions.

Customer Responsibility

You should be well aware that the company is not responsible for any mistakes you make as a result of giving the wrong details or giving your data to third parties. Therefore, we recommend that you remain vigilant and do not fall for the provocation of fraudsters. Do not disclose your personal data (login, password, passport data etc) which could result in the hacking of your account. Absolutely all companies are interested in quality service and providing reliability to their customers. Don’t make life difficult for companies, they won’t be able to protect you if you’re negligent in your requirements.