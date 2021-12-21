Kaisa Makarainen: Finnish rocket in the biathlon world

By

Biathlon is perhaps one of the most intense and unpredictable sports. Indeed, for a high result an athlete must show not only an excellent ski run but also hit exactly ten and sometimes even twenty targets. Moreover, biathlon is one of those sports where competitions among women are not inferior to men's performance in terms of excitement. The Finnish Kaisa Makarainen is a striking example of biathlon talent.

The athlete spent fifteen seasons at the World Cup, where in almost every one she was one of the main favourites to win the Big Crystal Globe. Her main advantage over her rivals was speed, which she successfully used throughout her career. On the other hand, sometimes she had problems with shooting, that couldn't be improved even by the lightning-fast skiing on the distance.

Achievements and frustrations of the Finnish athlete

In general, it can be said that Kaisa had a phenomenal career, because she got many awards at the World Cup and world championships. Despite the fact that Finland is traditionally considered a winter sport country, during Makarainen's professional career there were very few strong athletes in this area. Therefore, it is not surprising that she was a popular favourite. Speaking about the main achievements in the career of the "Finnish rocket," it is necessary to mention the following:

Three Large Crystal Globes. Moreover, it is noteworthy that she won them at the beginning, middle and end of her career. That is, she showed a high level of performance at all stages of her development as an international star. 26 individual victories at the World Cup stages. Considering that usually more than 100 athletes took part in sprints and individual races, this result is truly remarkable. One victory and six podiums at the World Championships.

Despite her significant achievements, the Olympic Games never succumbed to Kaisa. She went to Vancouver, Sochi and Pyongyang as a favourite, but couldn't even reach third place.