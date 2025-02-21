How to Choose the Right Bike: Backed by Science

When upgrading your bike, some people find it challenging to select the ideal model. But that doesn’t imply you should buy the first bike you see, especially if it’s your first bike. Looking for professional bicycles with a sturdy design and extra amenities is never easy. That necessitates accurate knowledge and awareness of the type of bike you want to ride.

Only after you know what you want in your new bike should you embark to find the ideal match for you. You may want a bike for training, touring, commuting, or day riding around town. Regardless of why you want the bike, you should ensure you get the right one. What should you consider when getting the next bike?

Whether it’s new or used

When buying a vehicle, getting a used one at a lower price can be appealing. It’s the same with bicycles. A secondhand bike is a great way to save money, especially if you want a tough bike for adventure riding.

When it comes to buying a used bike, you probably have a lot of questions. How many kilometers has the bike been ridden? What number of times has it been repaired? Is regular bike servicing required?

To avoid too many questions, learning about the bike’s drivetrain is crucial. The drivetrain is the system that moves the bike forward while maintaining balance and speed. The drivetrain is made up of cranks, chains, rear and front cogs, derailleurs, and shifters. Regardless of the bike’s age, the drivetrain should be able to shift gears smoothly.

As a beginner, understanding when certain sections of the drivetrain need to be updated is a useful way to estimate how much money you’ll spend. If it’s close to buying a brand-new bike, buying a secondhand bike and putting in the extra effort is pointless.

This is not an issue when the cranks, chainrings, and cassettes are in good condition. According to the evaluation, if one portion of the drivetrain is broken and needs to be replaced, the other parts would suffer the same fate. As a result, it is critical to inspect each component thoroughly.

After the drivetrain, you should inspect the brakes, wheels, and suspension. If you’ve examined everything and the bike still makes a squeaky noise, check to see if the front brake bearings are stable. Different bike noises suggest different potential issues, so it’s always a good idea to be mindful of even minor bike flaws.

You can inspect the bike by yourself, but get a professional to help you out for the best outcome.

When it comes to new bikes, you have nothing to worry about. As long as you get your bike from a reputable site such as https://obedbikes.com/, you are guaranteed a high-quality bike that you can take to your next adventure.

The size of the bike

You’ll always feel uncomfortable and slow to adjust when you get the wrong bike size. It may also result in neck discomfort, back pain, and other stress problems. Different riders have reported losing balance, slow speeds, and frequent falls.

A proper bike frame size can help reduce foot problems and stiffness. As a result, you must consider each bike component before making a final decision. These components include:

Correct frame size

Saddle

Pedal position

Handlebar height

The first step is to get your body measurements, beginning with the inseam. Extend your legs fully and bend your knees slightly for a comfortable riding position. You must first measure the saddle height and pedal to get a downhill stroke without injuring your foot or knees.

Next, work on adjusting the seat angle. Most mountain and hybrid bike riders prefer seats parallel to the ground for improved posture and an upright back position. Your seat’s fore/aft position relieves knee cap, shoulder, and neck pain.

Many bikes have adjustable handlebar heights, but you must select your ideal fit with fixed-design bikes. You should note that fixed-handlebar bikes are much more durable than adjustable ones. However, the latter will undoubtedly work if you have more than one person riding the bike.

The handlebar should be the same height as the seat. This promotes a proper riding position while avoiding an abnormal back bend when leaning forward.

This measurement is valid for professional cyclists during racing or adventure tours. However, the handlebars must be slightly higher for casual riders than the seats.

Wheel size

If you’re new to buying bicycles, you should know that bicycles provide a variety of wheel sizes depending on your riding style.

That being said, here’s what you should know about the most popular wheel sizes used in the industry.

650c or lower: Children and bikers of short stature often find comfort in riding bikes with 650c or smaller wheels. Many road and hybrid bikes work well with this wheel size for folks who struggle to find the correct fit. If you are less than 5’4″ tall, a 650c wheel size will be ideal.

700c: If you want a regular sized wheel, get a road or hybrid bike with 700c wheels. The letter “c” stands for clinchers, measured in diameter. This size is ideal because it accommodates most bikers and has the right characteristics for flat terrain.

26-inches: Most mountain bikes have a 26-inch wheel size. This wheel size provides the most resistance and comfort for adult mountain bikes. While this is the case, you should note that in modern times getting a 26-inch wheel size for your mountain bike is nearly impossible.

27.5 inches: A 27-5-inch wheel size is between 26 and 29 inches. Just as a hybrid bike is the finest mountain and road bike blend, this wheel size is the best bet between 26 and 29 inches.

These wheels provide constant speed. It maintains its constant accelerating power without compromising balance. Also, 27-5-inch wheels are easier to handle than 29-inches and more durable than 26-inches.

Parting shot

These are some of the things to pay attention to when buying your next bike. As mentioned, whether purchasing the bike new or old, ensure you buy it from a reputable source.

