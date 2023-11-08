Galatasaray vs Manchester United preview, team news, tickets & prediction

The battle for qualification to the Round of 16 climaxes when the contenders for the final qualification spot face off in Istanbul. Record Turkish champions meet the record English top-flight winners in the UEFA Champions League when Galatasaray hosts Manchester United for what might be a playoff for the spot behind Group A leaders Bayern Munich.

Both famous clubs have now met seven times, with either side winning twice alongside three draws. In their next meeting, there will be no punches pulled.

Galatasaray will have gained a lot of confidence from the last time they faced the Red Devils, proving their first win on English soil in 11 attempts. It was also the club’s first away win in the competition since March 2013 and the first time they scored on their travels for seven matches.

Gala are unbeaten in any competition this season, and after several Champions League qualifiers in pre-season, they began their domestic campaign with a stalemate at Kayserispor.

Trabzonspor were on the end of a 2-0 defeat in Galatasaray’s first home game courtesy of Mauro Icardi’s brace. Gaziantep and Samsunspor were next to face defeats as Okan Buruk’s men braced up for their opening game of the Champions League against FC Copenhagen.

The Danes took an early two-goal lead in Istanbul, but Gala clawed back a point against 10 men thanks to strikes from Sacha Boey and Tete. This represented the first time they have come from two goals down to avoid defeat in a UCL match since 2001.

Victories against Istanbul Basaksehir, Istanbulspor and Ankaragucu followed before they travelled to Old Trafford for a historic night.

Rasmus Hojlund had twice given Man United the lead, but the Turks pulled back before Andre Onana’s error led to Casemiro getting sent off in an attempt to improvise. Yet, Mauro Icardi missed the resultant penalty but made amends with a chipped winning goal only moments later.

That 3-2 defeat left Erik Ten Hag’s men without a point after two matches as they opened a Champions League campaign with consecutive losses for the first time.

Davinson Sanchez and Mauro Icardi scored to register a 2-0 win at Antalyaspor before the October international window, and they will go into a two-legged encounter against Bayern Munich confident of snatching points that can help them advance to the next round of this competition for the first time since the 2013/14 season.

Although they are second in the Super Lig, only two points behind Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce, here is a chance to put together a good run in Europe and the home game against Man Utd will likely decide who takes the runner-up spot in the group.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are enduring a nightmare start to Ten Hag’s second season at the club.

A pair of home wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest and defeats at Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal set the tone for their season, which has failed to show any consistency.

Losing 3-1 to Brighton set the alarm bells for what was to come as Manchester United’s Champions League campaign went off to the worst possible start with another embarrassing defeat, this time at Bayern Munich. Nevertheless, a hard-fought win at Burnley and another 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup offered false hope.

This is because Palace returned to the Theatre of Dreams only four days later to hand United a 1-0 defeat before Galatasaray got their pound of flesh in Manchester. That result left the Red Devils with six losses from their first 10 matches of a season, their worst start since 1966.

Fortunately for the United faithful, added-time goals from Scott McTominay completed a stunning turnaround against Brentford as they won 2-1 just before the international break.

This could restore belief and confidence for their return, while several injured players would also look forward to their recoveries.

United are rock-bottom of Group A but have a chance to get much-needed points in the two matches against Copenhagen before they face off with the Turkish giants again this season.

Match tickets

This match is scheduled for Wednesday, 29 November, with kick-off set for 7:45 PM UK time. Viewers can watch the game on EXXEN and TV8 in Turkey and on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom.

However, those who want to experience a European matchday at Ali Sami Yen Stadium will find tickets available for sale on each club’s website. Given the famous atmosphere, the intimidating giant posters, flags and drums, supporters will be in for a treat when they enter the stadium.

This game is expected to be sold out, which is terrible news for non-season ticket holders who may have to search for their Galatasaray vs Man United tickets on a ticket resale site.

Team news

Hakim Ziyech missed the Old Trafford leg with a foot injury, but he is expected to have fully recovered for this game.

Elsewhere, Halil Dervisoglou and youngster Eyup Aydin are ineligible after being left out of Gala’s UCL squad for the group stage.

United have a grueling list of injured players since the beginning of the season, with Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez all out with injuries.

Casemiro will have served his suspension before they take on Gala, but little is known of Jadon Sancho, who remains suspended from first-team training.

Line-ups

Ziyech will be eyeing a start against familiar opponents, and the ex-Chelsea man’s creativity could be essential for his team as they aim for maximum points in front of their fans.

Should fitness permit, the Gala boss will be looking to stick to the majorly the same side that beat the Red Devils.

Galatasaray: Muslera; Boey, Sanchez, Bardakci, Angeliño; Torreira, Demirbay; Ziyech, Akturkoglu, Zaha; Icardi

Sergio Reguilon should be back in the lineup after missing the reverse fixture due to an injury. Ten Hag has had to play Sofyan Amrabat at left-back and will finally be pleased to have a specialist there.

Antony also made his return to the team in the first match against Gala and, after his issues, should be firing by the time this fixture comes around.

Man United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Reguilon; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Prediction

Galatasaray will be sure to get on the scoresheet, given United have conceded 19 goals in 11 matches in all competitions, scoring only 13 themselves. The home side will aim to capitalise on that soft underbelly.

Given the likelihood of Ten Hag’s men being in better form when this game kicks off, they can get a result from a tough challenge. Galatasaray 2-2 Man United

