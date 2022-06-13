Five reasons Ben Stokes is perfectly suited to be England captain

By

As England began their Test series against New Zealand earlier this month, there was a sense of new beginnings. The Joe Root captaincy had come to an end, and Ben Stokes was lining up as England’s skipper for the first time.

It was widely agreed that England needed a change in terms of their captain, and you won't find many who would argue against Stokes taking on the role. The presence of the talented all-rounder always makes England more fancied, so let's take a look at a few reasons why Stokes is a natural fit for the role.

Test experience

With 80 tests under his belt, Stokes is as experienced as they come at international level. He has played in World Cups, numerous Ashes Tests, and knows what it takes to deliver valuable contributions on the biggest stage.

At 31, Stokes has been around long enough to know what kind of leadership a team needs during a Test series, and that experience of having been around the England camp for the best part of a decade means he is well placed to take the reins and lead the team forward.

Strength of character

Stokes also possesses the character traits needed to be an inspirational captain. His career has been far from straight forward, with several ups and downs along the way, not least when he was charged with affray in January 2018 following a street brawl in Bristol, causing him to miss the 2017-18 Ashes. Stokes was eventually acquitted as it was proven that he was acting in defence of others, but it has taken great resilience to overcome the unsavoury circumstances.

In July 2021, Stokes announced that he was taking an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health and wellbeing, and that decision shows that he has the strength of character needed to make important decisions.

National hero

How could we not mention Stokes’ heroics in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final? In a dramatic encounter with New Zealand at Lord’s, Stokes produced a man of the match display to help England overcome the Kiwis in a thrilling Super Over after the game finished tied. In an instant, Stokes became a British sporting hero, and ultimately won the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award as a result.

Indeed, it is fitting that Stokes’ first match-up as full England captain is against New Zealand, with the first Test having taken place at Lord’s — the scene of Stokes’ great triumph three years ago.

Proven quality

The most important qualifying factor for Stokes' captaincy is his quality as a player. He has been doing the business for England for years now, and is widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the world. Anytime Stokes takes to the stump, England's chances improve, and he'll always be regarded as one of the team's finest players.

It remains to be seen whether Stokes can lead England to a successful period in Test cricket, but the 31-year-old is certainly captain material.