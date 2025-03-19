Sports betting at Parimatch has been one of the best ways through which users in India are able to secure impressive winnings. However, wagering on sports events when they are live is not possible for most of them, and it also offers limited opportunities to win. However, virtual sports are available on the Parimatch site, where events are over in just a few minutes and happen constantly to ensure you make impressive winnings. In this guide, we will be taking a look at the virtual sports in detail and how you will be able to get started with the same.

Key Features of Virtual Sports Betting on Parimatch

Playing across the virtual sports at Parimatch will offer you with various features, some of which are as follows:

24/7 Availability : These events are available at any time of the day on the Parimatch platform, allowing you to bet at any convenient time.

Quick Results : You won’t have to wait for long for the events to come to an end, as they are finished within a few minutes.

Wide Range of Sports : It even has a vast range of sports covered under this section, such as cricket, football, tennis, table tennis, greyhound racing, and much more.

Fair and Random : These events also take place with the help of the Random Number Generator, which will offer you fair and unbiased results.

How Virtual Sports Betting Works on Parimatch?

The Parimatch website has a simple and easy to use interface that will allow you to start playing virtual sports by following the instructions below:

Register and Deposit Funds

You will first have to register an account and add funds.

Go to the official Parimatch India website and click on the sign-up option. Now, you will have to choose the sports welcome bonus, which offers 700% upto 50,000 INR on the first deposit. Enter your phone number or email and choose a password for your account. Agree with the terms and conditions of the website to complete the account registration process. At last, you will also have to enter the verification code sent to your phone number or email. The next step is to click on the deposit option, which is available on the Parimatch homepage. Now, you will have to choose among any of the available options such as UPI, Astropay, USDT, Bitcoin, and many more. Enter the deposit amount (minimum deposit is 200 INR) and proceed to the payment page. As the transaction gets completed, funds will be added to your account instantly.

Choose a Virtual Sport

Now you need to go to the Parimatch sportsbook and select one of the virtual sports on offer, such as:

Virtual Football;

Virtual Horse Racing;

Virtual Tennis;

Virtual Cricket;

Virtual Greyhound Racing, etc.

Place Your Bet

Among the vast range of sports events available even for Virtual sports, you will be able to receive various options for the same in Parimatch. It even has various markets for such events which include match winner, over/under, handicap, exact score, and much more. In order to wager on these events, you will have to follow the steps given below:

Under the virtual sports section, choose among any of the events available. You will now have to select any of the offered outcomes and enter the amount you’re willing to place on the same. Check the details once again before confirming, as they will be placed successfully and reflected under the betslip section. You will either have the option to wait for a few minutes for the event to end or cash out your winnings at the best value when it is live.

