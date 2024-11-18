Players in Canada have hundreds of online casinos to choose from, some of which boast an incredible selection of games from top developers, generous bonuses with fair wagering requirements, and safe and secure banking solutions to make payments with, amongst other things. Where can players access some of the hottest sites in the Canadian gambling market? This is where Casimoose.ca comes in.

Casimoose.ca: A Gambler’s Best Friend

Casimoose.ca opened its doors a few years ago and since then, it has become one of Canadian players’ best resources for learning about the top casinos in the industry. Indeed, the Canadian casino sites at Casimoose.ca all boast a promising gaming experience, and this is because the team only recommends casinos they would visit, making it a gambling comparison platform you can trust.

At casimoose.ca, players can find helpful casino guides that outline everything they need to know about a particular site, such as the licenses behind the site, the Welcome Bonus, the types of games available, and the payment solutions you can use. This makes it very easy to quickly see whether that particular site is right for you without having to create an account and deposit first.

Recently, thanks to a new partnership, casimoose.ca has introduced even more innovative platforms on its site, showing that this gambling comparison site is insistent on changing the gaming industry. In this guide, I’ll look at five superb platforms casimoose.ca highly recommends checking out.

LegendPlay Casino

LegendPlay has been online since 2022 and boasts a selection of 6000 titles, including slots, table games, jackpots, and even live casino games. In addition to its casino page, it has a sportsbook that lets you place bets on over 30 sports, including football, hurling, rugby, and boxing.

Your first deposit here will trigger a match bonus of up to $750 plus 200 Free Spins, and this is a great way to get started with the site. The minimum deposit allowed is $10, which is relatively low. This site accepts bank transfers, credit cards, e-wallets, and even cryptocurrencies.

Legiano Casino

Legiano is another superb gaming platform available for Canadian players. With over 11,000 titles, you’ll find a wide variety of games to choose from here. The range of titles is provided by some well-known names in the industry, such as Hacksaw Gaming and Push Gaming, all known for creating titles with stellar graphics and immersive soundscapes. The live gaming section at this casino is also pretty great, with various options for roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and even game shows.

The Welcome Bonus at Legiano consists of a 100% Match Bonus up to $750 plus 200 Free Spins, which is an excellent way to get started with the site. You can also make payments with typical payment solutions here, like credit cards and bank transfers, as well as newer ones like crypto and e-wallets.

Casombie Casino

Next up, we have Casombie Casino, and this site comes with a fun zombie-theme aesthetic that you’ll be hard-pressed to find anywhere else! Again, we’ve got a massive game library of around 7000 titles from Evolution Gaming, Red Tiger, Wazdan, and Quickspin. Their progressive section is also impressive, with some titles exceeding the million-dollar mark!

For the Welcome Bonus, you can expect a 100% Match Bonus up to $750 plus 200 Free Spins, which again is a great way to start your casino journey with the site. You can choose AstroPay, Bitcoin, Interac, Litecoin, Mastercard, MiFinity, and Paysafecard for payments.

CosmicSlot Casino

CosmicSlot is a gaming platform that will surely leave you with stars in your eyes! You’ve got over 7000 games to choose from here, and this is one of the few platforms that offers a no-deposit bonus, so you don’t want to sleep out on this casino! The range of games here is provided by the likes of Pragmatic Play and NetEnt, some of the best names in the gaming industry.

Now, let’s look at the Welcome Bonus. Your first deposit here triggers a match bonus of 100% up to $700, plus 100 Free Spins. The minimum deposit needed to activate it is $20. You can make payments here with credit cards, mobile pay, and e-wallets; however, there are no crypto options.

Goldwin Casino

The last site I’d like to shed light on here is Goldwin Casino, one of Canada’s few wager-free casinos. Compared to the other casinos on this list, you’ve only got around 1500 titles to choose from here; however, these are provided by award-winning names like Microgaming, NetEnt, and Play’n GO. This means that despite perhaps not having that many titles to choose from, you can expect the ones on offer to be the best of the best.

You’ve got up to 750 Free Spins with no wagering requirements here, making this one of the best bonuses you can currently get at online platforms. You can make payments at Goldwin Casino with Mastercard, Visa, Skrill, NeoSurf, MuchBetter, Bitcoin, and many other options.

More information on the mentioned bonuses here can be found at the respective casino.

